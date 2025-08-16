Houston Astros vs Baltimore Orioles Prediction: ML Pick & Under Total - August 16

The Houston Astros host the Baltimore Orioles at Daikin Park on Saturday night with contrasting fortunes on display as the Astros (68-53) look to extend their AL West lead while the struggling Orioles (54-66) sit fifth in the AL East.

Houston enters with momentum after three straight series wins and superior pitching numbers, boasting the league's second-best WHIP at 1.20 compared to Baltimore's concerning 4.98 runs allowed per game.

The pitching matchup features Cade Povich (2-6, 4.95 ERA) for Baltimore against Jason Alexander (3-1, 5.02 ERA) for Houston, with the Astros holding a 6-4 edge in their last 10 meetings against the Orioles.

Houston Astros vs. Baltimore Orioles prediction: who will win? For tonight's Houston Astros vs Baltimore Orioles matchup, our predictive model gives the Astros a 68% chance of defeating the Orioles. Pre-game probabilities Houston Astros -138 Moneyline Win % 68 % 32 % Baltimore Orioles +125 Houston Astros: 68% win probability Strong offensive production with 525 runs scored versus Baltimore's 521 (4-run advantage)

Superior run differential at +38 compared to Baltimore's -79 (117-run gap)

Better recent form showing LWLWW compared to Baltimore's inconsistent WWWLL Baltimore Orioles: 32% win probability Worst run differential in AL East at -79, allowing 600 runs in 122 games

Bottom-tier divisional record at 56-66, sitting 16 games behind division leader Toronto

Poor defensive metrics with 4.92 runs allowed per game, worst among playoff contenders

Houston Astros vs. Baltimore Orioles preview

Baltimore's season has been a tale of underperformance, sitting 54-66 and struggling to find consistency at the plate with just 4.24 runs per game.

The Orioles' offense ranks near the bottom of the league in most categories, though Gunnar Henderson continues to provide a bright spot with his .284 average and 50 RBIs.

Houston enters this matchup in much better shape, leading the AL West by a game over Seattle and riding the momentum of three straight series victories.

The Astros have built their success around superior pitching, posting the eighth-best ERA in baseball at 3.76 while their offense gets solid production from Jose Altuve's 21 homers.

Saturday's pitching matchup features Cade Povich, who has struggled with a 4.95 ERA and gave up five runs in his only previous start against Houston, facing Jason Alexander coming off a dominant six-inning shutout performance against the Yankees.

With Baltimore having dropped four of their last six road games and Houston's bullpen ranking among the league's best, the Astros appear well-positioned to extend their recent success in this series.

Key stats 1 Houston leads the AL West with a 68-54 record (.557 winning percentage), while Baltimore sits last in the AL East at 56-66 (.459) 2 The Astros have scored 525 runs and allowed 487 for a +38 run differential, compared to Baltimore's -79 differential (521 runs for, 600 against) 3 Houston shows steady form with a 3-2 record in their last 5 games (LWLWW), while the Orioles are 3-2 as well (WWWLL) 4 Baltimore's 600 runs allowed ranks among the worst in the American League, while Houston's 487 runs allowed is fourth-best in the AL

Houston Astros vs. Baltimore Orioles form Houston Astros Latest matches L W L W W Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 16, 2025 Baltimore Orioles 7 : 0 Houston Astros Aug 13, 2025 Boston Red Sox 1 : 4 Houston Astros Aug 13, 2025 Boston Red Sox 14 : 1 Houston Astros Aug 12, 2025 Boston Red Sox 6 : 7 Houston Astros Aug 10, 2025 New York Yankees 1 : 7 Houston Astros Baltimore Orioles Latest matches W W W L L Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 16, 2025 Houston Astros 0 : 7 Baltimore Orioles Aug 14, 2025 Seattle Mariners 3 : 5 Baltimore Orioles Aug 13, 2025 Seattle Mariners 3 : 4 Baltimore Orioles Aug 12, 2025 Seattle Mariners 1 : 0 Baltimore Orioles Aug 10, 2025 Athletics 3 : 2 Baltimore Orioles

