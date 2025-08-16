MLB Best Bets Today: Expert MLB Betting Picks for 08/16/2025

Both teams enter this matchup playing poor baseball, particularly on the offensive side. The Pirates rank last in MLB in runs per game at 3.54, while the Cubs have scored three or fewer runs in most of their recent losses.

The pitching matchup strongly favors the under with Shota Imanaga taking the mound for Chicago. Imanaga is probably the Cubs' best starter and has held the Pirates scoreless in their previous meeting this season.

Mike Burrows gets the start for Pittsburgh and has shown flashes of effectiveness. In his previous outing against Chicago, he threw 5.1 innings of one-run baseball at Wrigley Field while striking out eight batters.

The head-to-head trend heavily supports the under, with the total going under in five straight meetings between these teams. In eight total matchups this season, the over is just 1-6-1.

Weather conditions at Wrigley appear mild, removing any wind factor that might boost offensive numbers. Both starters project to work deep into the game, limiting exposure to struggling bullpens.