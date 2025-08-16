Cardinals vs Yankees Prediction: Plus Money Value & Expert Picks - August 16

The New York Yankees face a crucial test Saturday night at Busch Stadium as they battle the St. Louis Cardinals in an interleague clash that could define both teams' playoff aspirations.

New York arrives in St. Louis struggling with form, sitting 6.5 games behind the AL East lead while Max Fried looks to snap a five-start streak of allowing four or more runs.

The Cardinals counter with Sonny Gray, who has bounced back from a rough July with two dominant August outings, as St. Louis attempts to close the 3.5-game gap to the NL wild card spot.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Yankees prediction: who will win? For tonight's St. Louis Cardinals vs New York Yankees matchup, our predictive model gives the Cardinals a 59% chance of defeating the Yankees. Pre-game probabilities St. Louis Cardinals +125 Moneyline Win % 59 % 41 % New York Yankees -145 St. Louis Cardinals: 59% win probability Home field advantage with strong recent form (2-3 in last 5 but competitive in division)

Better run differential management (529 runs for vs 551 against compared to Yankees' 616 for vs 525 against)

Playing with playoff motivation sitting at .496 win percentage in tight NL Central race New York Yankees: 41% win probability Road struggles evident in disappointing .533 win percentage despite high-powered offense

Inconsistent pitching allowing 525 runs in 122 games while Cardinals allow 551 in 123 games

Recent form shows vulnerability with mixed results (3-2 in last 5) against lesser competition

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Yankees preview

The Yankees roll into Busch Stadium carrying the weight of a disappointing August that has them clinging to the final wild card spot, 6.5 games behind AL East-leading Toronto.

Max Fried takes the mound for New York, but the veteran lefty has been far from his dominant self lately, posting a bloated 6.00 ERA over his last seven starts after a strong first half.

St. Louis finds itself in a similar spot, sitting 3.5 games out of the final NL wild card berth and desperately needing to capitalize on home games like this one.

The Cardinals will counter with Sonny Gray, who appears to have shaken off a brutal July by allowing just two earned runs across his last two outings.

Both offenses have struggled mightily this month, with the Yankees managing just a .215 team average and the Cardinals not faring much better at .247.

This feels like a game where pitching and timely hitting will decide the outcome, as both clubs try to salvage their postseason hopes with six weeks left in the regular season.

Key stats 1 St. Louis Cardinals sit 8th in the National League with a .496 winning percentage (61-62) 2 New York Yankees are 6th in the American League at .533 (65-57), 12 games better than the Cardinals 3 Cardinals have struggled defensively, allowing 551 runs while scoring 529 (minus-22 run differential) 4 Yankees have been inconsistent lately with a WLWWL recent form, while Cardinals are coming off back-to-back wins (LLLWW)

St. Louis Cardinals vs. New York Yankees form St. Louis Cardinals Latest matches L L L W W Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 16, 2025 New York Yankees 4 : 3 St. Louis Cardinals Aug 13, 2025 Colorado Rockies 6 : 5 St. Louis Cardinals Aug 12, 2025 Colorado Rockies 3 : 0 St. Louis Cardinals Aug 11, 2025 Colorado Rockies 2 : 3 St. Louis Cardinals Aug 10, 2025 Chicago Cubs 2 : 3 St. Louis Cardinals New York Yankees Latest matches W L W W L Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 16, 2025 St.Louis Cardinals 3 : 4 New York Yankees Aug 13, 2025 Minnesota Twins 4 : 1 New York Yankees Aug 12, 2025 Minnesota Twins 1 : 9 New York Yankees Aug 11, 2025 Minnesota Twins 2 : 6 New York Yankees Mar 25, 2025 Miami Marlins 4 : 2 New York Yankees

Betting on the MLB?