Rockies vs Diamondbacks Prediction: Expert Odds & Picks For August 17

The Arizona Diamondbacks head to Coors Field on Saturday with their wild-card hopes alive, sitting just four games out of a playoff spot while the Colorado Rockies continue their historically bad season as the worst team in baseball.

Arizona brings momentum with nine wins in their last 12 games and a lineup that's hitting .312 against Colorado this season, while the Rockies have dropped nine of their last 11 and struggle with Chase Dollander's 9.37 ERA at home.

With Ryne Nelson sporting a 2.86 ERA since the All-Star break for the Diamondbacks and Colorado's offence ranking second-worst in runs scored, this matchup presents a clear contrast between a team fighting for October and one that's already planning for next year.

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks prediction: who will win? For tonight's Colorado Rockies vs Arizona Diamondbacks matchup, our predictive model gives the Diamondbacks a 80% chance of defeating the Rockies. Pre-game probabilities Colorado Rockies +112 Moneyline Win % 20 % 80 % Arizona Diamondbacks -132 Colorado Rockies: 20% win probability Worst record in baseball at 34-89 (.276 winning percentage) showing season-long struggles

Defensively porous with 791 runs allowed, by far the most in the league

Offensive futility with just 463 runs scored, third-lowest total in baseball Arizona Diamondbacks: 80% win probability Superior offensive production with 613 runs scored compared to Colorado's 463

Better overall record at 60-64 (.484) versus Colorado's dismal 34-89 (.276)

Recent momentum with three wins in last five games (LLWWW) showing signs of improvement

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks preview

The Diamondbacks arrive in Denver still clinging to wild card hopes, sitting just four games back of a playoff spot after winning nine of their last 12 games.

Arizona faces the league's worst team in Colorado, who have managed fewer than 18 wins at home this season and trail the next-worst team by over 12 games.

Ryne Nelson takes the mound for Arizona sporting a solid 2.86 ERA since the All-Star break, a stark contrast to Rockies starter Chase Dollander's brutal 9.37 home ERA.

The thin air at Coors Field typically favors hitters, but Colorado's offense has managed just the second-fewest runs in baseball this season while Arizona ranks sixth in scoring.

Nelson struggled in his last outing against Texas, allowing five runs, but the Diamondbacks have been red-hot against Colorado this year, hitting .312 in their season series.

For the Rockies, it's another chance to play spoiler in what has been a historically bad campaign, while Arizona knows every game matters in their playoff push.

Key stats 1 Colorado Rockies sit dead last in the NL West at 34-89, a brutal .276 win percentage that's the worst in all of baseball 2 Arizona holds third place in the NL West at 60-64 (.484), sitting 26 games ahead of Colorado in the standings 3 The Rockies have allowed 791 runs this season, by far the most in the majors and 128 more than second-worst Oakland 4 Arizona has scored 613 runs compared to Colorado's 463, giving the Diamondbacks a significant 150-run offensive advantage

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks form Colorado Rockies Latest matches W L W W L Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 16, 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks 3 : 4 Colorado Rockies Aug 15, 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks 8 : 2 Colorado Rockies Aug 13, 2025 St.Louis Cardinals 5 : 6 Colorado Rockies Aug 12, 2025 St.Louis Cardinals 0 : 3 Colorado Rockies Aug 11, 2025 St.Louis Cardinals 3 : 2 Colorado Rockies Arizona Diamondbacks Latest matches L W W W L Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 16, 2025 Colorado Rockies 4 : 3 Arizona Diamondbacks Aug 15, 2025 Colorado Rockies 2 : 8 Arizona Diamondbacks Aug 13, 2025 Texas Rangers 4 : 6 Arizona Diamondbacks Aug 13, 2025 Texas Rangers 2 : 3 Arizona Diamondbacks Aug 12, 2025 Texas Rangers 7 : 6 Arizona Diamondbacks

