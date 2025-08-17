Dodgers vs Padres Prediction: NL West Showdown Best Bets - August 17

The Los Angeles Dodgers host the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium on Sunday in a crucial NL West showdown that could reshape the division race, with San Diego (69-52) currently leading their rivals (69-53) by the slimmest of margins.

Both teams enter with contrasting momentum - the Padres riding a hot streak after sweeping San Francisco while the Dodgers struggle at 11-14 since the All-Star break following a sweep by the Angels.

The pitching matchup features veteran right-handers Yu Darvish and Tyler Glasnow, both coming off strong outings in what promises to be a low-scoring affair between two teams that have historically favored the under.

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres prediction: who will win? For tonight's Los Angeles Dodgers vs San Diego Padres matchup, our predictive model gives the Dodgers a 50.67% chance of defeating the Padres. Pre-game probabilities Los Angeles Dodgers -155 Moneyline Win % 50.67 % 49.33 % San Diego Padres +132 Los Angeles Dodgers: 50.67% win probability Superior offensive production with 635 runs scored versus Padres' 511

Home field advantage in crucial divisional matchup

Better recent form momentum after struggling stretch San Diego Padres: 49.33% win probability Stingy offense ranks lowest in NL West with just 511 runs scored

Poor recent form going 2-3 in last five games (LLWWW)

Road struggles as visiting team in division rivalry

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres preview

The Dodgers desperately need to right the ship after suffering through an 11-14 record since the All-Star break, dropping them out of first place to their bitter NL West rivals.

Yu Darvish has been building momentum with just one run allowed in his last six innings against the Giants, while Tyler Glasnow continues his strong home form with a sparkling 2.15 ERA at Dodger Stadium.

San Diego has seized control of the division race thanks partly to their elite bullpen that just got even more dangerous with the addition of Mason Miller to complement what was already the league's best relief corps.

The Padres have dominated this season series 8-2 over the last ten meetings, but the Dodgers are backed into a corner at home with their championship window potentially closing.

Both lineups have historically struggled against these veteran starters, with hitters posting a measly .196 average against Darvish and an even worse .128 mark against Glasnow in previous encounters.

This Sunday showdown carries massive division implications as every game matters in what's shaping up to be one of the tightest NL West races in recent memory.

Key stats 1 The Dodgers sit atop the NL West at 70-53 (.569), just one game ahead of the Padres at 69-54 (.561) in a tight divisional race 2 Los Angeles has scored 635 runs this season compared to San Diego's 511, giving the Dodgers a significant 124-run offensive advantage 3 San Diego's defense has been superior, allowing just 466 runs against the Dodgers' 548 runs allowed this year 4 Both teams enter this matchup struggling, with the Dodgers on a three-game losing streak (WWLLL) while the Padres have dropped two straight after winning three (LLWWW)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres form Los Angeles Dodgers Latest matches W W L L W Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 17, 2025 San Diego Padres 0 : 6 Los Angeles Dodgers Aug 16, 2025 San Diego Padres 2 : 3 Los Angeles Dodgers Aug 14, 2025 Los Angeles Angels 6 : 5 Los Angeles Dodgers Aug 10, 2025 Toronto Blue Jays 5 : 4 Los Angeles Dodgers Mar 26, 2025 Los Angeles Angels 1 : 4 Los Angeles Dodgers San Diego Padres Latest matches L L W W W Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 17, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 6 : 0 San Diego Padres Aug 16, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 3 : 2 San Diego Padres Aug 13, 2025 San Francisco Giants 1 : 11 San Diego Padres Aug 13, 2025 San Francisco Giants 1 : 5 San Diego Padres Aug 12, 2025 San Francisco Giants 1 : 4 San Diego Padres

