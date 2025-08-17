Twins vs Tigers Prediction: Expert Odds & Picks For August 17

The Detroit Tigers carry a three-game win streak and the AL Central's best record into Saturday's showdown with the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, where contrasting fortunes collide as Detroit (72-52) chases a division title while Minnesota (57-65) fights to salvage a disappointing season.

Casey Mize takes the mound for the surging Tigers with a solid 3.68 expected ERA and strong run prevention, facing off against struggling Twins starter Zebby Matthews, who has allowed 25 runs across just 44 innings pitched this year.

With Detroit's balanced lineup averaging 4.78 runs per game and Minnesota's top-heavy offense managing only 4.17, this matchup presents a clear contrast between a team peaking at the right time and another searching for answers down the stretch.

Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers prediction: who will win? For tonight's Minnesota Twins vs Detroit Tigers matchup, our predictive model gives the Tigers a 67% chance of defeating the Twins. Pre-game probabilities Minnesota Twins +106 Moneyline Win % 33 % 67 % Detroit Tigers -124 Minnesota Twins: 33% win probability Poor recent form showing LLLWL in last 5 games

Struggling run differential at -44 (509 runs scored vs 553 allowed)

Fourth place in AL Central, 16 games behind division-leading Detroit Detroit Tigers: 67% win probability Superior overall record at 73-52 (.584) compared to Minnesota's 57-66 (.463)

Strong recent momentum with WWWWL form in last 5 games

AL Central division leaders with commanding 11-game lead over second place Cleveland

Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers preview

The Tigers roll into Target Field riding a three-game winning streak and sitting pretty atop the AL Central at 72-52, while the Twins are stumbling through a disappointing campaign at 57-65.

Casey Mize takes the mound for Detroit with impressive numbers this season, allowing just 45 runs across 105 innings while striking out 93 batters and keeping opponents to a .244 expected batting average.

The Tigers offense has been clicking lately, plating 29 runs over their last six games behind Riley Greene's 28 homers and Spencer Torkelson's 26 long balls.

Minnesota counters with struggling rookie Zebby Matthews, who has been roughed up for 25 runs in just 44 innings with opponents posting a hefty .443 expected batting average against him.

The Twins offense relies heavily on Byron Buxton and his .560 slugging percentage, but the lineup lacks depth with only five active hitters sporting an OPS+ above 100.

Detroit's playoff push meets Minnesota's pride in what should be a telling matchup between two teams heading in opposite directions as summer winds down.

Key stats 1 Detroit sits 1st in AL Central with 73-52 record (.584 win percentage), while Minnesota is 4th at 57-66 (.463) 2 Tigers have scored 603 runs and allowed 516, giving them a +87 run differential compared to Twins' -44 (509 runs scored, 553 allowed) 3 Detroit enters on solid form with WWWWL in their last five games, while Minnesota struggles at LLLWL 4 The 16-game gap between these division rivals shows Detroit's clear edge this season

Minnesota Twins vs. Detroit Tigers form Minnesota Twins Latest matches L L L W L Victories 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Defeats 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Aug 16, 2025 Detroit Tigers 8 : 5 Minnesota Twins Aug 16, 2025 Detroit Tigers 7 : 0 Minnesota Twins Aug 14, 2025 Detroit Tigers 4 : 3 Minnesota Twins Aug 13, 2025 New York Yankees 1 : 4 Minnesota Twins Aug 12, 2025 New York Yankees 9 : 1 Minnesota Twins Detroit Tigers Latest matches W W W W L Victories 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Defeats 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Aug 16, 2025 Minnesota Twins 5 : 8 Detroit Tigers Aug 16, 2025 Minnesota Twins 0 : 7 Detroit Tigers Aug 14, 2025 Minnesota Twins 3 : 4 Detroit Tigers Aug 10, 2025 Los Angeles Angels 5 : 9 Detroit Tigers Aug 9, 2025 Los Angeles Angels 7 : 4 Detroit Tigers

