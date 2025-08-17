MLB Best Bets Today: Expert MLB Betting Picks for 08/17/2025

Aaron Nola returns for the Phillies after missing three months with injury, but his recent form was concerning with a 6.16 ERA and 1.51 WHIP before going down.

Mitchell Parker has been dreadful for Washington, posting a 10.67 ERA over his last three starts with 17 runs allowed in just 14.1 innings.

The Nationals bullpen ranks worst in baseball, giving Philadelphia guaranteed at-bats through nine innings to exploit this weakness.

Philadelphia needs to capitalize on division opportunities as the Mets have been struggling, making this a must-win spot for the road favorites.

The pitching mismatch heavily favors Philadelphia despite Nola's rust, as Parker has been getting absolutely hammered lately.