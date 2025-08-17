Mets vs Mariners Prediction: Little League Classic Best Bets - August 17

The Seattle Mariners and New York Mets clash at Journey Bank Ballpark in Williamsport for the annual Little League Classic, with both teams carrying vastly different momentum into Sunday's finale.

Seattle enters riding high after winning three of their last four series and sitting just half a game behind Houston in the AL West, while the Mets have stumbled badly with only two wins in their previous 16 games.

George Kirby takes the mound for the Mariners coming off four straight wins, facing a struggling Clay Holmes who has posted a 5.56 ERA since the All-Star break for New York.

New York Mets vs. Seattle Mariners prediction: who will win? For tonight's New York Mets vs Seattle Mariners matchup, our predictive model gives the Mariners a 66.67% chance of defeating the Mets. Pre-game probabilities New York Mets +105 Moneyline Win % 33.33 % 66.67 % Seattle Mariners -120 New York Mets: 33.33% win probability Poor recent form with four losses in last five games (WLLLW)

Inconsistent offense scoring 547 runs while allowing 515, a narrow +32 run differential

Weaker divisional position sitting second in NL East, 5 games behind Philadelphia Seattle Mariners: 66.67% win probability Superior overall record at 68-56 compared to Mets' 65-58 (.548 vs .528 win percentage)

Excellent pitching staff allowing just 531 runs against, 16 fewer than the Mets' 547

Recent bounce-back with a win after four straight losses, showing resilience

New York Mets vs. Seattle Mariners preview

The Little League Classic brings an intriguing interleague matchup to Williamsport as the Mariners look to continue their hot streak against a Mets team desperately trying to stop the bleeding.

Seattle has been on fire lately, winning three of their last four series while sitting just half a game behind Houston in the AL West race, with Cal Raleigh's league-leading 46 homers powering their offense.

Meanwhile, New York finds itself in crisis mode after winning just two of their past 16 games, watching their playoff hopes slip away despite solid offensive numbers that produced nine runs in Friday's loss.

George Kirby takes the mound for Seattle riding a four-start winning streak where he's allowed only four earned runs over 25 innings, while Clay Holmes counters for the Mets after struggling to a 5.56 ERA since the All-Star break.

The ballpark dimensions at Historic Bowman Field favor hitters compared to traditional MLB venues, which could benefit both lineups that have posted strong numbers against righties recently.

With Seattle chasing division leaders and the Mets fighting for their playoff lives, this Sunday night showcase has all the ingredients for another high-scoring affair like Friday's 11-9 thriller.

Key stats 1 New York Mets sit 6th in the National League with a 65-58 record (.528 win percentage) 2 Seattle Mariners rank 4th in the American League at 68-56 (.548 win percentage) 3 Mets have scored 547 runs while allowing 515, giving them a +32 run differential 4 Mariners carry a +35 run differential with 566 runs scored and 531 allowed

New York Mets vs. Seattle Mariners form New York Mets Latest matches W L L L L Victories 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Defeats 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Aug 16, 2025 Seattle Mariners 1 : 3 New York Mets Aug 15, 2025 Seattle Mariners 11 : 9 New York Mets Aug 14, 2025 Atlanta Braves 4 : 3 New York Mets Aug 13, 2025 Atlanta Braves 11 : 6 New York Mets Aug 10, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 7 : 6 New York Mets Seattle Mariners Latest matches L W L L W Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 16, 2025 New York Mets 3 : 1 Seattle Mariners Aug 15, 2025 New York Mets 9 : 11 Seattle Mariners Aug 14, 2025 Baltimore Orioles 5 : 3 Seattle Mariners Aug 13, 2025 Baltimore Orioles 4 : 3 Seattle Mariners Aug 10, 2025 Tampa Bay Rays 3 : 6 Seattle Mariners

