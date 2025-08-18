Diamondbacks vs Guardians Prediction: Expert Picks & Betting Odds - August 18

The Cleveland Guardians (63-60) head to Chase Field on Monday looking to snap a three-game skid against an Arizona Diamondbacks (60-64) team fighting to stay relevant in the wild card race.

Both clubs enter this series opener with questions marks on the mound as Zac Gallen tries to build on recent improvements despite his 5.31 ERA, while Logan Allen aims to keep Arizona's potent offense in check after they've posted a .813 OPS against lefties over the last 10 days.

With Cleveland trailing in the AL Central race and Arizona sitting 5.5 games back of a playoff spot, Monday's clash sets the tone for a series both teams desperately need to win.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cleveland Guardians prediction: who will win? For tonight's Arizona Diamondbacks vs Cleveland Guardians matchup, our predictive model gives the Diamondbacks a 75% chance of defeating the Guardians. Pre-game probabilities Arizona Diamondbacks -112 Moneyline Win % 75 % 25 % Cleveland Guardians +101 Arizona Diamondbacks: 75% win probability Superior offensive output averaging 4.94 runs per game (618 runs in 125 games)

Home field advantage with strong recent momentum after winning 2 of last 5

Better overall record at .480 compared to Cleveland's .512, but trending upward with recent wins Cleveland Guardians: 25% win probability Struggling offense averaging just 3.97 runs per game (488 runs in 123 games)

Poor recent form with 1-4 record in last 5 games (LLLWL)

Road disadvantage playing away from Progressive Field in crucial late-season matchup

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cleveland Guardians preview

The Guardians arrive in the desert licking their wounds after getting swept at home by Atlanta, dropping them nine games behind Detroit in the AL Central and three back from the final wild card spot.

Arizona sits in an even more precarious position at 5.5 games out of the playoff picture, making this series feel more like a battle for respectability than postseason positioning.

Cleveland's offense continues to sputter, managing more than four runs just twice in their last 11 contests despite a solid pitching staff that ranks 14th in ERA.

The Diamondbacks counter with one of baseball's better lineups when healthy, sitting sixth in runs per game at 4.94, though Zac Gallen has endured a nightmare season with a bloated 5.31 ERA.

Logan Allen gets the nod for Cleveland and brings some encouraging recent form, allowing more than three earned runs just once over his previous eight starts.

With both bullpens finding their groove lately and neither offense inspiring much confidence, this opener has all the makings of a pitcher's duel in the desert heat.

Key stats 1 Arizona sits 4th in NL West with a .480 win percentage (60-65), 11 games behind division-leading Dodgers 2 Cleveland holds 2nd in AL Central at .512 (63-60), trailing Detroit by 10 games but still in wild card contention 3 Diamondbacks average 4.9 runs per game (618 scored) but allow 4.9 as well (613 against), showing offensive capability but defensive concerns 4 Guardians struggle offensively at just 4.0 runs per game (488 scored) while allowing 4.2 (522 against), ranking among AL's lowest-scoring teams

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cleveland Guardians form Arizona Diamondbacks Latest matches L L L W W Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 17, 2025 Colorado Rockies 6 : 5 Arizona Diamondbacks Aug 17, 2025 Colorado Rockies 10 : 7 Arizona Diamondbacks Aug 16, 2025 Colorado Rockies 4 : 3 Arizona Diamondbacks Aug 15, 2025 Colorado Rockies 2 : 8 Arizona Diamondbacks Aug 13, 2025 Texas Rangers 4 : 6 Arizona Diamondbacks Cleveland Guardians Latest matches L L L W L Victories 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Defeats 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Aug 17, 2025 Atlanta Braves 5 : 4 Cleveland Guardians Aug 16, 2025 Atlanta Braves 10 : 1 Cleveland Guardians Aug 15, 2025 Atlanta Braves 2 : 0 Cleveland Guardians Aug 14, 2025 Miami Marlins 4 : 9 Cleveland Guardians Aug 13, 2025 Miami Marlins 13 : 4 Cleveland Guardians

Betting on the MLB?