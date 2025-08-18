Braves vs White Sox Prediction: Best Bets & Stats Breakdown For August 18

The Chicago White Sox travel to Atlanta on Monday night looking to snap their struggles against a Braves team that sits nine games ahead despite both clubs having disappointing seasons.

Spencer Strider takes the mound for Atlanta with his impressive 3.73 career ERA and 4.13 K/BB ratio, while Chicago counters with Shane Smith, who brings a 4.01 ERA into this crucial matchup.

With the Braves favored at -130 and the total set at 8, this game could hinge on whether Chicago's offense can solve Strider or if Atlanta's superior pitching depth proves the difference.

Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago White Sox prediction: who will win? For tonight's Atlanta Braves vs Chicago White Sox matchup, our predictive model gives the Braves a 70.5% chance of defeating the White Sox. Pre-game probabilities Atlanta Braves -205 Moneyline Win % 70.5 % 29.5 % Chicago White Sox +180 Atlanta Braves: 70.5% win probability Hot streak momentum with five straight wins (WWWWW recent form)

Balanced offense averaging 4.3 runs per game (536 runs in 124 games)

Home field advantage in crucial late-season matchup Chicago White Sox: 29.5% win probability Worst record in baseball at 44-80 (.355 winning percentage)

Terrible road struggles with just four wins in last 10 games (LLLLW)

Porous pitching staff allowing 4.4 runs per game (551 runs allowed)

Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago White Sox preview

The Atlanta Braves welcome the Chicago White Sox to Truist Park for Monday night's interleague clash, with both teams desperately seeking momentum in what's been a challenging 2025 campaign.

Spencer Strider takes the ball for Atlanta sporting a solid 3.73 career ERA and an impressive 4.13 strikeout-to-walk ratio, while Chicago counters with Shane Smith, who's struggled to a 3-7 record and 4.01 ERA in his brief major league tenure.

The Braves hold a clear offensive edge, averaging 4.29 runs per game compared to Chicago's anemic 3.8 runs per contest, though both clubs have battled consistency issues at the plate all season long.

Atlanta's defense has been a bright spot, ranking second in MLB with a .990 fielding percentage, while the White Sox have been plagued by defensive miscues that have cost them close games.

Chicago's bullpen has been particularly unreliable with just a 50% save conversion rate, creating late-game opportunities for opponents to steal victories.

With the Braves sitting 15 games under .500 and the White Sox even deeper in the cellar at 33 games below, both clubs are playing primarily for pride and development as the season winds down.

Key stats 1 Atlanta Braves sit 12th in the National League with a .452 winning percentage (56-68), struggling well below .500 2 Chicago White Sox rank dead last in the American League at .355 (44-80), posting the worst record in all of baseball 3 The Braves have won 5 straight games (WWWWW recent form) heading into this matchup with momentum 4 Chicago has managed just 467 runs scored this season, ranking among the lowest offensive outputs in the majors

Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago White Sox form Atlanta Braves Latest matches W W W W W Victories 5 / 5 ( 100 %) Defeats 0 / 5 ( 0 %) Aug 17, 2025 Cleveland Indians 4 : 5 Atlanta Braves Aug 16, 2025 Cleveland Indians 1 : 10 Atlanta Braves Aug 15, 2025 Cleveland Indians 0 : 2 Atlanta Braves Aug 10, 2025 Miami Marlins 1 : 7 Atlanta Braves Aug 9, 2025 Miami Marlins 6 : 8 Atlanta Braves Chicago White Sox Latest matches L L L L W Victories 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Defeats 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Aug 17, 2025 Kansas City Royals 6 : 2 Chicago White Sox Aug 16, 2025 Kansas City Royals 6 : 2 Chicago White Sox Aug 16, 2025 Kansas City Royals 3 : 1 Chicago White Sox Aug 13, 2025 Detroit Tigers 1 : 0 Chicago White Sox Aug 12, 2025 Detroit Tigers 6 : 9 Chicago White Sox

