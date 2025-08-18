Red Sox vs Orioles Prediction: Best Bets & Odds Breakdown For August 18

The Baltimore Orioles travel to Fenway Park on Monday night looking to play spoiler against a Boston Red Sox team fighting for playoff positioning, with the O's sitting 11 games under .500 at 55-66 while the Red Sox hold a solid 66-56 record.

Starting pitcher matchups will be crucial as Baltimore's Trevor Rogers (3.94 ERA) takes the mound against Boston's Dustin May (3.70 ERA) in what shapes up as a competitive battle between two clubs heading in opposite directions.

With the Red Sox averaging over five runs per game compared to Baltimore's 4.3, the home team enters as heavy favourites at -160, but the Orioles' recent road form could provide value at +132.

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles prediction: who will win? For tonight's Red Sox vs Orioles matchup, our predictive model gives the Orioles a 61% chance of defeating the Red Sox. Pre-game probabilities Boston Red Sox -118 Moneyline Win % 39 % 61 % Baltimore Orioles +102 Boston Red Sox: 39% win probability Inconsistent recent form with just 2 wins in last 5 games (LWWLW)

Defensive struggles allowing 4.26 runs per game (532 runs in 125 games)

Failed to capitalize on strong offense, sitting 5 games behind division-leading Blue Jays despite scoring 626 runs Baltimore Orioles: 61% win probability Recent form shows resilience with 3 wins in last 5 games (WLWWW)

Strong offensive output averaging 4.33 runs per game (537 runs in 124 games)

Better run differential than expected given record, showing competitive balance

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles preview

The Orioles roll into Fenway Park on Monday night desperately needing wins as they sit nine games below .500 at 55-66, facing a Red Sox team that's been one of the better offensive clubs in baseball this season.

Boston's lineup has been clicking at fifth-best in the majors with 5.03 runs per game, powered by a solid .430 slugging percentage and patient approach that's drawn nearly 400 walks.

Baltimore's pitching woes continue to plague them with a 4.79 ERA that ranks 27th in the league, while their offense has struggled to just 4.3 runs per contest despite hitting 145 home runs.

The mound matchup features Trevor Rogers taking the ball for Baltimore against Boston's Dustin May, with Rogers carrying a pedestrian 3.94 ERA but facing a Red Sox offense that's struck out over 1,000 times this year.

Boston's bullpen has been shaky with 22 blown saves already, while the Orioles counter with their own relief corps that's managed just a 64.4% save rate through 45 opportunities.

With the Red Sox defense ranking near the bottom of the majors and Baltimore's pitching staff allowing over nine hits per nine innings, this Monday night affair at Fenway could turn into an offensive showcase.

Key stats 1 Boston sits 2nd in AL East with 68-57 record (.544), 11 games back of division-leading Toronto 2 Baltimore languishes in last place in AL East at 57-67 (.460), 16 games behind the Blue Jays 3 Red Sox offense ranks 2nd in AL East with 626 runs scored, while Orioles have managed just 537 runs 4 Boston's recent form shows LWWLW over last 5 games compared to Baltimore's WLWWW hot streak

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles form Boston Red Sox Latest matches L W W L W Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 17, 2025 Miami Marlins 5 : 3 Boston Red Sox Aug 16, 2025 Miami Marlins 5 : 7 Boston Red Sox Aug 15, 2025 Miami Marlins 1 : 2 Boston Red Sox Aug 13, 2025 Houston Astros 4 : 1 Boston Red Sox Aug 13, 2025 Houston Astros 1 : 14 Boston Red Sox Baltimore Orioles Latest matches W L W W W Victories 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Defeats 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Aug 17, 2025 Houston Astros 0 : 12 Baltimore Orioles Aug 16, 2025 Houston Astros 5 : 4 Baltimore Orioles Aug 16, 2025 Houston Astros 0 : 7 Baltimore Orioles Aug 14, 2025 Seattle Mariners 3 : 5 Baltimore Orioles Aug 13, 2025 Seattle Mariners 3 : 4 Baltimore Orioles

