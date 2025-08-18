Cubs vs Brewers Prediction: Expert Picks & Division Rivalry - August 18

The Milwaukee Brewers bring their scorching form to Wrigley Field on Monday night, looking to extend their dominance over a Chicago Cubs team desperately needing to close an eight-game NL Central deficit.

Milwaukee has been baseball's hottest squad, winning 22 of their last 27 games, while the Cubs have struggled since the All-Star break with a disappointing 12-14 record that has cost them their division lead.

With both teams likely starting pitchers who haven't appeared in over a month, this NL Central showdown could hinge on which bullpen handles the uncertainty better in what promises to be a pivotal series for playoff positioning.

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers prediction: who will win? For today's Chicago Cubs vs Milwaukee Brewers matchup, our predictive model gives the Brewers a 55% chance of defeating the Cubs. Pre-game probabilities Chicago Cubs -120 Moneyline Win % 45 % 55 % Milwaukee Brewers +102 Chicago Cubs: 45% win probability Second place in division, 8 games behind Milwaukee (70-53 vs 78-45)

Worse run differential at +117 compared to Milwaukee's +161

Inconsistent recent play with mixed results (WWLLW in last 5) Milwaukee Brewers: 55% win probability Best record in NL Central at 78-45 (.634 win percentage)

Elite run differential with 638 runs scored vs 477 allowed (+161)

Strong recent form despite last game loss (LWWWW in last 5)

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers preview

The second game of this Monday doubleheader at Wrigley Field carries serious division implications as Milwaukee tries to protect their eight-game lead over Chicago in the NL Central.

The Brewers come in scorching hot with 14 wins in their last 15 August games, but their momentum takes a hit with their 14-game winning streak snapping just yesterday against Cincinnati.

Both teams face pitching uncertainty tonight, with Milwaukee expected to call up Chad Patrick from the minors while Chicago may turn to Jameson Taillon, who hasn't pitched since June 29 due to a calf strain.

The Cubs desperately need to make a statement in this series after struggling to a 12-14 record since the All-Star break, watching their division lead evaporate as Milwaukee surged ahead.

This matchup showcases two of the National League's better offensive units, with Milwaukee ranking second in wRC+ in the second half and Chicago sitting ninth in wRC+ at home this season.

With both probable starters having extended layoffs and uncertainty about how deep they'll go in a doubleheader nightcap, the bullpens could play a decisive role in determining which team takes control of this crucial divisional clash.

Key stats 1 Milwaukee leads the NL Central with a 78-45 record (.634), eight games ahead of Chicago's 70-53 mark (.569) 2 The Brewers boast the league's best goal differential at +161 (638 scored, 477 allowed) compared to the Cubs' +117 (614 scored, 497 allowed) 3 Milwaukee has won four of their last five games (LWWWW) while Chicago sits at 3-2 in recent form (WWLLW) 4 The Brewers have played one fewer game (123) than the Cubs (123), maintaining their division lead with games in hand

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers form Chicago Cubs Latest matches W W L L W Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 17, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 3 : 4 Chicago Cubs Aug 16, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 1 : 3 Chicago Cubs Aug 15, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 3 : 2 Chicago Cubs Aug 14, 2025 Toronto Blue Jays 2 : 1 Chicago Cubs Aug 13, 2025 Toronto Blue Jays 1 : 4 Chicago Cubs Milwaukee Brewers Latest matches L W W W W Victories 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Defeats 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Aug 17, 2025 Cincinnati Reds 3 : 2 Milwaukee Brewers Aug 16, 2025 Cincinnati Reds 5 : 6 Milwaukee Brewers Aug 15, 2025 Cincinnati Reds 8 : 10 Milwaukee Brewers Aug 13, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 5 : 12 Milwaukee Brewers Aug 12, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 0 : 14 Milwaukee Brewers

Betting on the MLB?