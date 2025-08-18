Rockies vs Dodgers Prediction: Coors Field Underdog Pick - August 18

The Los Angeles Dodgers (68-53) bring the league's top offense to Coors Field on Monday night, facing a Colorado Rockies (32-89) team that's been one of baseball's worst defensive units this season.

While the Dodgers enter as heavy -182 favorites behind ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto (2.91 ERA), the thin Denver air and Colorado's home field advantage could provide value for bettors eyeing the +150 underdog price.

With Los Angeles averaging 5.2 runs per game against a Rockies pitching staff that surrenders 6.66 runs per contest, the over/under of 8 looks particularly intriguing in this NL West clash.

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers prediction: who will win? For tonight's Colorado Rockies vs Los Angeles Dodgers matchup, our predictive model gives the Dodgers a 51% chance of defeating the Rockies. Pre-game probabilities Colorado Rockies +225 Moneyline Win % 49 % 51 % Los Angeles Dodgers -270 Colorado Rockies: 49% win probability Historically poor 35-89 record (.282 win percentage) marks worst in NL

Defensive struggles evident in 796 runs allowed, most in baseball

Massive -327 run differential (469 scored, 796 allowed) shows fundamental team issues Los Angeles Dodgers: 51% win probability Superior record at 71-53 (.573 win percentage) compared to Colorado's 35-89 (.282)

Dominant offensive production with 640 runs scored, ranking among NL leaders

Strong run differential of +88 (640 scored, 552 allowed) shows balanced team strength

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers preview

The Dodgers roll into Coors Field sitting pretty at 68-53 and leading MLB with 5.2 runs per game, while the Rockies limp along at 32-89 with the league's worst pitching staff and a 6.02 ERA.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto takes the mound for Los Angeles with a sharp 2.91 ERA and elite 1.101 WHIP, facing off against Austin Gomber, who's carrying the burden of a 5.01 ERA and surrendering nearly 10 hits per nine innings.

The altitude at Coors Field could be the great equalizer here, especially with Colorado's Austin Gomber historically struggling with command and the thin air potentially amplifying any mistakes against LA's potent lineup.

Los Angeles has been rock solid defensively with a .987 fielding percentage, but their bullpen has been shaky with just a 63.6% save rate despite leading MLB with 92 holds.

Colorado's offense has been anemic all season, ranking 29th in runs per game at just 3.71, while striking out more than any team except one, making it tough to capitalize even in their hitter-friendly home park.

The betting line heavily favors the Dodgers at -182, but playing at altitude with Yamamoto making his first career start at Coors Field adds some intrigue to what should otherwise be a mismatch on paper.

Key stats 1 The Dodgers sit first in the NL West at 71-53, while the Rockies are dead last at 35-89 2 Colorado has the worst run differential in baseball at -327 (469 scored, 796 allowed) 3 Los Angeles averages 5.16 runs per game compared to Colorado's 3.78 runs per game 4 The Rockies are riding a decent 3-2 streak in their last five games despite their overall struggles

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers form Colorado Rockies Latest matches W W W L W Victories 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Defeats 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Aug 17, 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks 5 : 6 Colorado Rockies Aug 17, 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks 7 : 10 Colorado Rockies Aug 16, 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks 3 : 4 Colorado Rockies Aug 15, 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks 8 : 2 Colorado Rockies Aug 13, 2025 St.Louis Cardinals 5 : 6 Colorado Rockies Los Angeles Dodgers Latest matches W W W L W Victories 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Defeats 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Aug 17, 2025 San Diego Padres 4 : 5 Los Angeles Dodgers Aug 17, 2025 San Diego Padres 0 : 6 Los Angeles Dodgers Aug 16, 2025 San Diego Padres 2 : 3 Los Angeles Dodgers Aug 14, 2025 Los Angeles Angels 6 : 5 Los Angeles Dodgers Mar 26, 2025 Los Angeles Angels 1 : 4 Los Angeles Dodgers

