Tigers vs Astros Prediction: Expert Odds & Pitching Analysis For August 18

The Detroit Tigers host the Houston Astros on Monday at Comerica Park with both teams locked in tight division races, as Detroit rides an impressive 71-52 record while Houston sits just three games back at 68-53.

Jack Flaherty takes the mound for Detroit against Spencer Arrighetti in what shapes up as a crucial late-season matchup, with the Tigers heavily favoured at -196 despite the Astros' solid road form this season.

Detroit's home advantage and superior record face a test against Houston's veteran lineup, making this Monday night clash a potential turning point for both clubs' playoff aspirations.

Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros prediction: who will win? For tonight's Detroit Tigers vs Houston Astros matchup, our predictive model gives the Tigers a 66% chance of defeating the Astros. Pre-game probabilities Detroit Tigers -140 Moneyline Win % 66 % 34 % Houston Astros +125 Detroit Tigers: 66% win probability Superior offensive production with 604 runs scored compared to Houston's 530

Better recent form showing LWWWW over their last 5 games

Home field advantage with strong run differential of +80 (604-524) Houston Astros: 34% win probability Inconsistent recent performance with LWLWL form over last 5 games

Lower offensive output at 530 runs scored in 124 games

Road struggles evident in overall season record of 69-55

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros preview

The Tigers return home to Comerica Park sitting three games ahead of Houston in what's shaping up to be a pivotal late-season clash between two teams heading in opposite directions.

Detroit's offense has been clicking at 4.78 runs per game, outpacing the Astros' 4.3 mark, while both clubs have shown they can get to opposing pitching with similar power numbers.

Spencer Arrighetti takes the mound for Houston carrying a concerning 4.75 ERA and 1.416 WHIP, numbers that don't inspire confidence against a Tigers lineup that's been patient at the plate.

Jack Flaherty counters for Detroit with much steadier credentials, posting a 3.79 ERA while limiting opposing hitters to 7.6 hits per nine innings throughout his career.

The pitching matchup heavily favors the home side, especially with Arrighetti's struggles this season making him vulnerable in a hostile road environment.

Detroit's superior defensive efficiency at 70.3% compared to Houston's numbers could prove decisive in what projects as a relatively low-scoring affair at 8.5 runs.

Key stats 1 Detroit Tigers lead AL Central with 73-53 record (.579 winning percentage), four games ahead of Cleveland 2 Houston Astros top AL West at 69-55 (.556), holding slim lead over Seattle in tight divisional race 3 Tigers average 4.79 runs per game (604 in 126 games) compared to Astros' 4.27 (530 in 124 games) 4 Detroit shows stronger recent form at 3-2 in last five games while Houston struggles at 2-3

Detroit Tigers vs. Houston Astros form Detroit Tigers Latest matches L W W W L Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 17, 2025 Minnesota Twins 8 : 1 Detroit Tigers Aug 16, 2025 Minnesota Twins 5 : 8 Detroit Tigers Aug 16, 2025 Minnesota Twins 0 : 7 Detroit Tigers Aug 10, 2025 Los Angeles Angels 5 : 9 Detroit Tigers Aug 9, 2025 Los Angeles Angels 7 : 4 Detroit Tigers Houston Astros Latest matches L W L W L Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 17, 2025 Baltimore Orioles 12 : 0 Houston Astros Aug 16, 2025 Baltimore Orioles 4 : 5 Houston Astros Aug 16, 2025 Baltimore Orioles 7 : 0 Houston Astros Aug 13, 2025 Boston Red Sox 1 : 4 Houston Astros Aug 13, 2025 Boston Red Sox 14 : 1 Houston Astros

Betting on the MLB?