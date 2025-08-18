Angels vs Reds Prediction: Pitching Mismatch & Best Bets - August 18

The Cincinnati Reds visit Angel Stadium on Monday night with playoff hopes hanging by a thread, sitting just 1.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot as they battle to keep their postseason dream alive.

Brady Singer takes the mound for Cincinnati against a Los Angeles Angels bullpen game, giving the Reds a clear pitching advantage over an Angels squad that ranks 26th in team ERA and has dropped their last two games to Oakland.

With the Angels seven games back in the Wild Card race and Cincinnati desperately needing wins to stay in contention, this interleague clash could serve as a turning point for both clubs' 2025 campaigns.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Cincinnati Reds prediction: who will win? For tonight's Angels vs Reds matchup, our predictive model gives the Reds a 66% chance of defeating the Angels. Pre-game probabilities Los Angeles Angels -104 Moneyline Win % 34 % 66 % Cincinnati Reds -110 Los Angeles Angels: 34% win probability Poor run differential of -71 (551 scored, 622 allowed) indicates consistent offensive and defensive struggles

Bottom-half AL West standing at 60-64 record shows season-long inconsistency

Recent form of 2-3 in last 5 games continues pattern of mediocrity Cincinnati Reds: 66% win probability Better overall record with 65-60 compared to Angels' 60-64

Superior run differential with 570 runs scored vs 521 allowed compared to Angels' -71 differential

Recent momentum showing signs of life with 2-3 in last 5 after rough patch

Los Angeles Angels vs. Cincinnati Reds preview

The Cincinnati Reds arrive at Angel Stadium sitting just 1.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot, making this road trip crucial for their playoff hopes after dropping two of three to Milwaukee over the weekend.

Brady Singer takes the mound for Cincinnati looking to build on his strong outing against Philadelphia, where he tossed six scoreless innings in his last start.

Los Angeles enters this series reeling from back-to-back losses to Oakland, a fifth-place divisional rival, which essentially ended their already slim postseason chances at seven games back of the Wild Card.

The Angels haven't announced their starter yet, suggesting they're going with a bullpen game against a Reds offense that's managed just 4.5 runs per game this season.

With Cincinnati's pitching staff posting a solid 3.82 ERA compared to the Angels' struggling 4.70 mark, the visitors should have the edge in what could be a pivotal series for their October aspirations.

Taylor Ward leads the Angels' attack with 29 home runs and 90 RBIs, but he'll need help from a supporting cast that's struck out more than any other team in baseball this year.

Key stats 1 The Angels sit 4th in the AL West at 60-64 (.484), 9 games behind division-leading Houston 2 Los Angeles has struggled defensively, allowing 622 runs while scoring 551 this season 3 The Reds hold 3rd place in the competitive NL Central at 65-60 (.520), five games behind Milwaukee 4 Cincinnati shows balanced offense and defense with 570 runs scored and 521 allowed

Los Angeles Angels vs. Cincinnati Reds form Los Angeles Angels Latest matches W L L W W Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 17, 2025 Athletics 5 : 11 Los Angeles Angels Aug 17, 2025 Athletics 7 : 2 Los Angeles Angels Aug 16, 2025 Athletics 10 : 3 Los Angeles Angels Aug 14, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 5 : 6 Los Angeles Angels Aug 13, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 6 : 7 Los Angeles Angels Cincinnati Reds Latest matches W L L W W Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 17, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 2 : 3 Cincinnati Reds Aug 16, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 6 : 5 Cincinnati Reds Aug 15, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 10 : 8 Cincinnati Reds Aug 13, 2025 Philadelphia Phillies 0 : 8 Cincinnati Reds Aug 12, 2025 Philadelphia Phillies 1 : 6 Cincinnati Reds

