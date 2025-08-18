Marlins vs Cardinals Prediction: Expert Odds & Picks For August 18

The St. Louis Cardinals (61-61) visit loanDepot park Monday night looking to break a four-game losing streak against a Miami Marlins squad (58-63) that has dropped seven of their last eight games. Both teams enter this series opener fighting for relevance in the National League playoff picture, with St. Louis sitting 4.5 games behind the final wild card spot and Miami seven games back from postseason contention. The pitching matchup features Cardinals southpaw Matthew Liberatore (6-10, 4.08 ERA) battling Miami's Eury Perez (5-3, 3.58 ERA), with early odds favoring the home side despite both starters showing recent inconsistencies.

Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals prediction: who will win? For tonight's Miami Marlins vs St. Louis Cardinals matchup, our predictive model gives the Marlins a 51% chance of defeating the Cardinals. Pre-game probabilities Miami Marlins -134 Moneyline Win % 51 % 49 % St. Louis Cardinals +115 Miami Marlins: 51% win probability Home field advantage with better recent form (WLLLW vs LLLLL)

Superior run differential management (536 runs for vs 594 against compared to Cardinals' 541 vs 571)

More consistent offensive production averaging 4.3 runs per game St. Louis Cardinals: 49% win probability Terrible recent form with five straight losses (LLLLL)

Struggling road team sitting 17th in NL standings at .488 win percentage

Offensive inconsistency with just 4.3 runs per game despite playing 125 games

Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals preview

The Cardinals stumble into Miami having dropped four straight games at home, including a tough 12-8 loss to the Yankees that exposed their pitching struggles once again.

Matthew Liberatore takes the mound for St. Louis carrying an unsightly 0-4 record over his last six starts, failing to complete five innings in each of his previous five outings.

Miami enters this series opener looking to snap their own cold spell after dropping seven of eight games, though Eury Perez brings some stability with wins in two of his last three starts.

The young Marlins right-hander has been exceptional at loanDepot Park this season, posting a 2.00 ERA across 13 home starts compared to his overall 3.58 mark.

Both clubs sit well outside playoff contention in their respective divisions, but this matchup carries extra weight given the Marlins took two of three when these teams met in St. Louis back in July.

With neither offense setting the world on fire and Perez's home dominance against Liberatore's recent struggles, expect a pitcher-friendly affair in South Beach.

Key stats 1 Miami Marlins sit 11th in the National League with a .476 win percentage (59-65), 17 games behind division leaders Philadelphia 2 St. Louis Cardinals are 8th in the National League at .488 (61-64), currently on a brutal five-game losing streak 3 Marlins allow 4.8 runs per game (594 runs against in 124 games), ranking among the league's worst defenses 4 Cardinals have been outscored by 30 runs this season (541 for, 571 against), indicating consistent struggles in close games

Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals form Miami Marlins Latest matches W L L L W Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 17, 2025 Boston Red Sox 3 : 5 Miami Marlins Aug 16, 2025 Boston Red Sox 7 : 5 Miami Marlins Aug 15, 2025 Boston Red Sox 2 : 1 Miami Marlins Aug 14, 2025 Cleveland Indians 9 : 4 Miami Marlins Aug 13, 2025 Cleveland Indians 4 : 13 Miami Marlins St. Louis Cardinals Latest matches L L L L L Victories 0 / 5 ( 0 %) Defeats 5 / 5 ( 100 %) Aug 17, 2025 New York Yankees 8 : 4 St. Louis Cardinals Aug 16, 2025 New York Yankees 12 : 8 St. Louis Cardinals Aug 16, 2025 New York Yankees 4 : 3 St. Louis Cardinals Aug 13, 2025 Colorado Rockies 6 : 5 St. Louis Cardinals Aug 12, 2025 Colorado Rockies 3 : 0 St. Louis Cardinals

