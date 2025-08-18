MLB Best Bets Today: Expert MLB Betting Picks for 08/18/2025

Monday night brings a loaded MLB slate with playoff positioning and value opportunities across 13 games.
The Brewers look to extend their dominance over struggling Cubs bats, while pitching mismatches in Houston-Detroit and Baltimore-Boston create clear betting angles.
Our experts have identified the sharpest plays from division battles to cross-country interleague action.
MLB best bets
|Game
|Time
|Pick
@
|6:40 PM
@
|6:40 PM
@
|7:10 PM
@
|8:05 PM
Pirates vs. Blue Jays betting tips
Pittsburgh gets the edge with Paul Skenes on the mound, who's been dominant at home with zero runs allowed in his last four home starts.
Toronto has managed just 6 runs in their last three road games, and it gets tougher facing Skenes who owns a 2.13 ERA this season.
Kevin Gausman has been shaky recently, giving up 8 runs in his last three starts and struggled in his previous meeting with Pittsburgh.
The Pirates have been hitting right-handers well in recent home games, setting up favorably against Gausman's struggles.
Home field advantage becomes crucial here with Pittsburgh getting the better pitching matchup in what should be a lower-scoring affair.
Tigers vs. Astros betting tips
Detroit gets the nod despite both starters being out of form, with Jack Flaherty owning a much better 3.79 home ERA compared to his overall numbers.
Spencer Arrighetti has been brutal for Houston with a 6.38 ERA and the Astros are just 1-3 when he starts, losing his last three outings.
The Tigers are hitting .260 at home and .254 against AL West teams, giving them multiple offensive advantages in this spot.
Houston's Arrighetti has allowed 10 runs in just 7.1 road innings this season, making him extremely vulnerable away from home.
Detroit's home field edge becomes the deciding factor in what should be a high-scoring game between two division leaders with shaky starting pitching.
Red Sox vs. Orioles betting tips
Both offenses should feast on struggling pitching, with Boston averaging 5.02 runs per game and scoring 10 runs in their last two games.
Dustin May has been hammered this season, allowing 63 runs in 113 innings with a concerning 4.74 expected ERA.
Baltimore should constantly plate runners against May, with Ramon Laureano and Gunnar Henderson leading an offense that can explode against vulnerable pitching.
Boston's lineup featuring Alex Bregman, Roman Anthony, and Jarren Duran has been swinging for the fences and crushing mistakes.
The Red Sox bullpen has also been homer-prone with 55 home runs allowed, setting up perfectly for a high-scoring affair at Fenway.
Cubs vs. Brewers betting tips
The Brewers bring MLB's best record with Freddy Peralta at 14-5 on the mound, coming off dominant form with just 1 run allowed over his last 11 innings.
Chicago's offense has been ice cold, batting just .199 with 15 runs over their past 6 games against weaker pitching staffs than Milwaukee's.
Milwaukee's bats are scorching hot, moving into 2nd place in batting average and runs scored while posting a .304 average with 51 runs in their last 6 games.
While Peralta struggled against the Cubs earlier this year, that was when Chicago was hitting well - a far cry from their current offensive struggles.
The Brewers have won 14 of their 15 August games and enter as the hottest team in baseball, making them tough to fade even on the road.
Betting on the MLB?
Sporting Post is your trusted hub for MLB betting coverage. We break down expert MLB predictions and deliver today’s MLB best bets with clear, data-driven analysis. Want secure and reliable options? Explore our top picks for MLB betting sites.