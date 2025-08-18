MLB Best Bets Today: Expert MLB Betting Picks for 08/18/2025

Pittsburgh gets the edge with Paul Skenes on the mound, who's been dominant at home with zero runs allowed in his last four home starts.

Toronto has managed just 6 runs in their last three road games, and it gets tougher facing Skenes who owns a 2.13 ERA this season.

Kevin Gausman has been shaky recently, giving up 8 runs in his last three starts and struggled in his previous meeting with Pittsburgh.

The Pirates have been hitting right-handers well in recent home games, setting up favorably against Gausman's struggles.

Home field advantage becomes crucial here with Pittsburgh getting the better pitching matchup in what should be a lower-scoring affair.