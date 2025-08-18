Pirates vs Blue Jays Prediction: Best Bets & Pitching Stats For August 18

The Toronto Blue Jays (71-51) travel to PNC Park on Monday night for a clash with the Pittsburgh Pirates (51-71) that showcases two teams heading in opposite directions.

Kevin Gausman takes the mound for Toronto looking to help the Blue Jays maintain their playoff push against rookie sensation Paul Skenes, who has been a bright spot in Pittsburgh's rebuilding season.

With Toronto favoured at -160 but Pittsburgh playing competitive baseball at home, this matchup offers intriguing value as the Pirates look to play spoiler against a contending Blue Jays squad.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Toronto Blue Jays prediction: who will win? For tonight's Pittsburgh Pirates vs Toronto Blue Jays matchup, our predictive model gives the Pirates a 63.5% chance of defeating the Blue Jays. Pre-game probabilities Pittsburgh Pirates -112 Moneyline Win % 63.5 % 36.5 % Toronto Blue Jays +100 Pittsburgh Pirates: 63.5% win probability Home field advantage with strong recent form (LLWLL shows competitive play)

Better run differential management (439 runs scored vs 526 allowed compared to Blue Jays' wider gap)

Less pressure as underdogs against league leaders (52-73 record means nothing to lose mentality) Toronto Blue Jays: 36.5% win probability Road struggles as AL East leaders often face increased pressure (73-52 record brings expectations)

Recent form inconsistency (LWWWL shows inability to string together wins)

Defensive concerns allowing 562 runs against while Pirates' pitching has been more consistent

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Toronto Blue Jays preview

The Blue Jays roll into Pittsburgh riding a solid 71-51 record, but they'll face rookie sensation Paul Skenes, whose 2.05 ERA and 0.954 WHIP have made PNC Park a nightmare for visiting hitters this season.

Toronto's offense has been clicking at 4.8 runs per game with 140 home runs, yet they'll need every bit of that production against a Pirates pitching staff that's allowed just 4.06 runs per game.

Kevin Gausman takes the mound for the Blue Jays with his veteran experience, sporting a 3.84 career ERA, while the 22-year-old Skenes continues his Rookie of the Year campaign with an electric 4.94 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

Pittsburgh sits 20 games under .500 but has found ways to compete at home, particularly when Skenes is dealing, making this Monday night matchup far more intriguing than the records suggest.

The Blue Jays' bullpen has struggled with just a 64.8% save percentage, which could prove costly in a tight game against a Pirates team that's scrapped their way through a difficult season.

With Toronto fighting for playoff positioning and Pittsburgh playing spoiler, this shapes up as the classic late-season clash where momentum matters more than standings.

Key stats 1 Pittsburgh Pirates sit last in NL Central at 52-73 (.416 winning percentage), 21 games behind division-leading Milwaukee 2 Toronto Blue Jays lead AL East with 73-52 record (.584), holding a five-game advantage over second-place Boston 3 Pirates struggle offensively with just 439 runs scored, ranking among the lowest in MLB, while Blue Jays have tallied 615 runs 4 Recent form favors Toronto with LWWWL in last five games compared to Pittsburgh's concerning LLWLL stretch

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Toronto Blue Jays form Pittsburgh Pirates Latest matches L L W L L Victories 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Defeats 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Aug 17, 2025 Chicago Cubs 4 : 3 Pittsburgh Pirates Aug 16, 2025 Chicago Cubs 3 : 1 Pittsburgh Pirates Aug 15, 2025 Chicago Cubs 2 : 3 Pittsburgh Pirates Aug 13, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 12 : 5 Pittsburgh Pirates Aug 10, 2025 Cincinnati Reds 14 : 8 Pittsburgh Pirates Toronto Blue Jays Latest matches L W W W L Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 17, 2025 Texas Rangers 10 : 4 Toronto Blue Jays Aug 16, 2025 Texas Rangers 2 : 14 Toronto Blue Jays Aug 15, 2025 Texas Rangers 5 : 6 Toronto Blue Jays Aug 14, 2025 Chicago Cubs 1 : 2 Toronto Blue Jays Aug 13, 2025 Chicago Cubs 4 : 1 Toronto Blue Jays

