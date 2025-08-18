Padres vs Giants Prediction: Expert Picks & Betting Odds For August 18

The San Diego Padres host the San Francisco Giants at Petco Park on Monday night with both teams looking to gain ground in their respective playoff races.

San Diego enters as -150 home favorites behind their impressive 3.55 team ERA (2nd in MLB), while the Giants bring a quality 3.71 ERA of their own despite sitting 10 games below .500.

With veteran arms Robbie Ray and Nestor Cortes taking the mound, this NL West clash promises tight margins and plenty of value for sharp bettors.

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants prediction: who will win? For tonight's San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants matchup, our predictive model gives the Padres a 67.5% chance of defeating the Giants. Pre-game probabilities San Diego Padres -138 Moneyline Win % 67.5 % 32.5 % San Francisco Giants +120 San Diego Padres: 67.5% win probability Superior run prevention with 471 runs allowed compared to Giants' 507

Better overall record at 69-55 (.556) versus Giants' 60-64 (.484)

Home field advantage backing a team that's outscored opponents by 44 runs this season San Francisco Giants: 32.5% win probability Poor recent form with four losses in last five games (WLLLL)

Struggling offense that's been outscored by opponents by 2 runs overall

Below .500 record shows inconsistency with 60 wins against 64 losses

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants preview

The Giants (59-62) head into Petco Park on Monday night desperately needing to gain ground on the wildcard race, while the surging Padres (69-52) look to extend their dominance at home.

San Francisco's offense has struggled all season, ranking 24th in runs per game at 4.1, though their pitching staff has been surprisingly solid with a 3.71 ERA that ranks fifth in the league.

The Padres counter with one of baseball's stingiest pitching staffs, posting a 3.55 ERA that's second-best in the majors while allowing just 3.84 runs per nine innings.

Robbie Ray takes the ball for San Francisco with his 3.88 career ERA, while San Diego counters with Nestor Cortes Jr., who brings a solid 3.86 ERA and impressive 3.46 strikeout-to-walk ratio to the mound.

The key matchup could be the Giants' struggling offense against San Diego's elite defense, as the Padres rank second in baseball with a 71.4% defensive efficiency rate.

With the Giants needing every win to stay relevant and the Padres pushing for division supremacy, this NL West clash carries significant playoff implications for both clubs.

Key stats 1 San Diego Padres sit 2nd in NL West with 69-55 record (.556), nine games behind division-leading Dodgers 2 San Francisco Giants are 3rd in NL West at 60-64 (.484), 4.5 games behind the Padres in the standings 3 Padres boast superior run differential at +44 (515 scored, 471 allowed) compared to Giants at -2 (505 scored, 507 allowed) 4 Giants enter on brutal five-game losing streak (WLLLL form) while Padres have won two of last three (LLLWW form)

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants form San Diego Padres Latest matches L L L W W Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 17, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 5 : 4 San Diego Padres Aug 17, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 6 : 0 San Diego Padres Aug 16, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 3 : 2 San Diego Padres Aug 13, 2025 San Francisco Giants 1 : 11 San Diego Padres Aug 13, 2025 San Francisco Giants 1 : 5 San Diego Padres San Francisco Giants Latest matches W L L W W Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 17, 2025 Tampa Bay Rays 1 : 7 San Francisco Giants Aug 17, 2025 Tampa Bay Rays 2 : 1 San Francisco Giants Aug 16, 2025 Tampa Bay Rays 7 : 6 San Francisco Giants Aug 6, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 2 : 4 San Francisco Giants Aug 5, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 1 : 8 San Francisco Giants

