Diamondbacks vs Guardians Prediction: Expert Picks & Odds For August 20

The Cleveland Guardians (63-60) head to Chase Field on Tuesday night looking to bounce back from a disappointing weekend sweep by Atlanta, while the Arizona Diamondbacks (60-65) aim to build on their strong recent offensive form despite a troubling series loss to Colorado.

Cleveland's Tanner Bibee takes the mound carrying a concerning trend of allowing four or more runs in seven of his last eight starts, facing an Arizona lineup that's been red-hot with a .278/.343/.489 slash line over the past 10 days.

With the Guardians sitting 3.5 games behind the final AL wild card spot and Arizona's Eduardo Rodriguez historically dominant against Cleveland (7-0, 2.51 ERA in nine career starts), Tuesday's matchup could prove pivotal for both teams' postseason hopes.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cleveland Guardians prediction: who will win? For tonight's Arizona Diamondbacks vs Cleveland Guardians matchup, our predictive model gives the D-backs a 75% chance of defeating the Guardians. Pre-game probabilities Arizona Diamondbacks -112 Moneyline Win % 75 % 25 % Cleveland Guardians +100 Arizona Diamondbacks: 75% win probability Superior offensive production (619 runs scored vs Cleveland's 491)

Home field advantage with stronger recent form (LLLLW vs WLLLW)

Better run differential despite similar records (619-616 vs 491-523) Cleveland Guardians: 25% win probability Weakest offense in their division (491 runs scored, lowest among AL Central teams)

Struggling on the road against teams with better offensive output

Recent inconsistency with three losses in last five games (WLLLW)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cleveland Guardians preview

The Cleveland Guardians arrive in Phoenix desperately needing to snap out of their recent funk after getting swept by Atlanta over the weekend, managing just five runs across three games while their wild card hopes took a serious hit.

Tanner Bibee gets the ball for Cleveland, but the right-hander has been struggling mightily lately, surrendering four or more runs in seven of his last eight starts - not exactly what you want when facing an Arizona offense that's been red-hot with a .278 average and 130 wRC+ over the past 10 days.

The Diamondbacks counter with Eduardo Rodriguez, who owns Cleveland historically with a 7-0 record and 2.51 ERA in nine career starts against them, though his 5.40 ERA this season suggests he's far from the pitcher who once dominated this matchup.

Arizona stumbled against Colorado last week, losing a series to baseball's worst team despite their offensive surge, while Cleveland's bullpen has actually been solid during their rough stretch with a 3.79 ERA over 38 innings.

The key storyline here is whether Bibee can find his form against a Diamondbacks lineup that has feasted on right-handed pitching lately, posting an .804 OPS against righties in recent action.

With both teams sitting below .500 and fighting for relevance in what's been a disappointing season, this series feels like a measuring stick for which club can salvage something meaningful from the final weeks.

Key stats 1 Arizona sits 4th in NL West at 60-66 (.476), 16 games behind division-leading Dodgers 2 Cleveland holds 2nd place in AL Central at 64-60 (.516), 10 games back of Detroit Tigers 3 Diamondbacks rank among MLB's highest-scoring offenses with 619 runs but allow 616 runs against 4 Guardians post MLB's 7th-lowest run total at 491 scored while allowing 523 runs against

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cleveland Guardians form Arizona Diamondbacks Latest matches L L L L W Victories 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Defeats 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Aug 19, 2025 Cleveland Indians 3 : 1 Arizona Diamondbacks Aug 17, 2025 Colorado Rockies 6 : 5 Arizona Diamondbacks Aug 17, 2025 Colorado Rockies 10 : 7 Arizona Diamondbacks Aug 16, 2025 Colorado Rockies 4 : 3 Arizona Diamondbacks Aug 15, 2025 Colorado Rockies 2 : 8 Arizona Diamondbacks Cleveland Guardians Latest matches W L L L W Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 19, 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks 1 : 3 Cleveland Guardians Aug 17, 2025 Atlanta Braves 5 : 4 Cleveland Guardians Aug 16, 2025 Atlanta Braves 10 : 1 Cleveland Guardians Aug 15, 2025 Atlanta Braves 2 : 0 Cleveland Guardians Aug 14, 2025 Miami Marlins 4 : 9 Cleveland Guardians

