Braves vs White Sox Prediction: Expert Picks & Betting Stats - August 19

The Chicago White Sox (44-80) travel to Truist Park on Tuesday night to face the Atlanta Braves (56-68) in what shapes up as a battle between two teams fighting to salvage something from disappointing seasons.

Chicago's struggling offense, averaging just 3.8 runs per game and ranking 29th in the league, faces an uphill task against Bryce Elder and the Braves' improved home form.

With Atlanta favoured at -150 on the moneyline and the total set at 8.5, the stage is set for a potentially low-scoring affair between clubs looking to build momentum heading into the final stretch.

Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago White Sox prediction: who will win? For tonight's Atlanta Braves vs Chicago White Sox matchup, our predictive model gives the Braves a 67.5% chance of defeating the White Sox. Pre-game probabilities Atlanta Braves -164 Moneyline Win % 67.5 % 32.5 % Chicago White Sox +145 Atlanta Braves: 67.5% win probability Home field advantage with proven ability to compete (.448 winning percentage shows they can win games)

Better run differential than Chicago with 545 runs scored vs 557 allowed compared to White Sox's 480 scored vs 560 allowed

Recent momentum building with LWWWW form showing three wins in last five games Chicago White Sox: 32.5% win probability Worst record in baseball at 45-80 (.360 winning percentage) sitting dead last in AL Central

Offensive struggles with only 480 runs scored, second-lowest in American League

Poor recent form with WLLLL showing just one win in last five games and clear struggles on the road

Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago White Sox preview

The White Sox roll into Truist Park carrying the weight of a brutal 44-80 record, making this matchup feel more like a reprieve than a rivalry for Atlanta supporters.

Chicago's offense has been anemic all season, managing just 3.8 runs per game while striking out over 1,000 times, though they've shown occasional power with 120 home runs.

Shane Smith takes the ball for the visitors with a pedestrian 4.01 ERA, while Bryce Elder counters for the Braves despite his own struggles at 4.65 ERA over his career.

Atlanta enters at 56-68, hardly inspiring but significantly better than their opponents, with a more balanced attack that produces 4.32 runs per contest.

The Braves' bullpen has been shaky with just a 59% save rate, but they won't need perfection against a White Sox lineup that's hitting .229 as a team.

This Tuesday night affair shapes up as a chance for Atlanta to build momentum against one of baseball's most struggling franchises.

Key stats 1 Atlanta Braves sit 12th in the National League with a .448 winning percentage (56-69), 20 games behind division leader Philadelphia 2 Chicago White Sox own the worst record in the American League at 45-80 (.360), sitting dead last in the AL Central Division 3 The Braves have scored 545 runs while allowing 557 this season, a negative run differential that ranks 12th in the NL 4 Chicago's offense has managed just 480 runs compared to 560 allowed, the second-worst run differential in all of baseball at -80

Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago White Sox form Atlanta Braves Latest matches L W W W W Victories 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Defeats 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Aug 18, 2025 Chicago White Sox 13 : 9 Atlanta Braves Aug 17, 2025 Cleveland Indians 4 : 5 Atlanta Braves Aug 16, 2025 Cleveland Indians 1 : 10 Atlanta Braves Aug 15, 2025 Cleveland Indians 0 : 2 Atlanta Braves Aug 10, 2025 Miami Marlins 1 : 7 Atlanta Braves Chicago White Sox Latest matches W L L L L Victories 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Defeats 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Aug 18, 2025 Atlanta Braves 9 : 13 Chicago White Sox Aug 17, 2025 Kansas City Royals 6 : 2 Chicago White Sox Aug 16, 2025 Kansas City Royals 6 : 2 Chicago White Sox Aug 16, 2025 Kansas City Royals 3 : 1 Chicago White Sox Aug 13, 2025 Detroit Tigers 1 : 0 Chicago White Sox

