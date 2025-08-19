Red Sox vs Orioles Prediction: Best Bets & Odds Breakdown For August 19

The Baltimore Orioles (57-67) face an uphill battle at Fenway Park on Tuesday as they look to extend their recent hot streak against a Boston Red Sox squad (68-57) clinging to the top wild card spot in the American League.

Baltimore has won four of their last five games despite dealing with significant roster changes after trading away key offensive pieces at the deadline, while Boston's playoff hopes rest on maintaining their edge over AL wild card contenders.

With Walker Buehler's recent struggles on the mound for the Red Sox and the Orioles missing several key players due to injury, this AL East matchup could hinge on which team's depth proves more reliable in a crucial August series.

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles prediction: who will win? For tonight's Boston Red Sox vs Baltimore Orioles matchup, our predictive model gives the Red Sox a 52.33% chance of defeating the Orioles. Pre-game probabilities Boston Red Sox -140 Moneyline Win % 52.33 % 47.67 % Baltimore Orioles +120 Boston Red Sox: 52.33% win probability Superior offensive production averaging 4.99 runs per game (629 runs in 126 games)

Better recent form with 3 wins in last 5 games compared to Orioles' inconsistent stretch

Home field advantage at Fenway Park where they've maintained a .540 winning percentage Baltimore Orioles: 47.67% win probability Worst run differential in AL East allowing 4.86 runs per game (608 runs allowed in 125 games)

Poor road performance as part of their .464 overall record, 9 games below .500

Inconsistent recent form going 3-2 in last 5 but struggling with defensive lapses

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles preview

The Red Sox welcome Baltimore to Fenway Park sitting five games back in the AL East hunt, while the Orioles find themselves 15.5 games behind and sellers at the deadline after trading away key offensive pieces.

Boston's offense has been clicking all season, ranking fourth in runs scored with strong contributions from Trevor Story (19 homers, 79 RBIs) and Jarren Duran, though they'll miss injured slugger Wilyer Abreu who leads the team with 22 long balls.

The Orioles have found some life lately, winning four of their last five games despite a depleted roster, with Jordan Westburg and Jackson Holliday each contributing 15 homers to keep Baltimore competitive.

On the mound, Walker Buehler takes the ball for Boston but has struggled with a 5.43 ERA this season, getting roughed up for four runs in his last outing against Houston.

Baltimore counters with Tomoyuki Sugano, who has been solid in his recent starts with just two earned runs allowed over his last 12.1 innings pitched.

Both teams are dealing with significant injury lists, but the Red Sox hold clear advantages both at the plate and on the mound as they look to keep pace in the wild card race.

Key stats 1 Boston Red Sox sit 3rd in AL East at 68-58 (.540), 10 games behind division-leading Toronto Blue Jays 2 Baltimore Orioles rank last in AL East at 58-67 (.464), 15 games back from the division lead 3 Red Sox offense ranks 6th in American League with 629 runs scored, while Orioles have allowed 608 runs (4th-worst in AL) 4 Both teams struggle with recent form - Red Sox are 2-3 in last 5 games (LLWWL), Orioles are 3-2 (WWLWW)

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles form Boston Red Sox Latest matches L L W W L Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 18, 2025 Baltimore Orioles 6 : 3 Boston Red Sox Aug 17, 2025 Miami Marlins 5 : 3 Boston Red Sox Aug 16, 2025 Miami Marlins 5 : 7 Boston Red Sox Aug 15, 2025 Miami Marlins 1 : 2 Boston Red Sox Aug 13, 2025 Houston Astros 4 : 1 Boston Red Sox Baltimore Orioles Latest matches W W L W W Victories 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Defeats 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Aug 18, 2025 Boston Red Sox 3 : 6 Baltimore Orioles Aug 17, 2025 Houston Astros 0 : 12 Baltimore Orioles Aug 16, 2025 Houston Astros 5 : 4 Baltimore Orioles Aug 16, 2025 Houston Astros 0 : 7 Baltimore Orioles Aug 14, 2025 Seattle Mariners 3 : 5 Baltimore Orioles

