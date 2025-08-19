Cubs vs Brewers Prediction: Best Bets & Odds Breakdown For August 19

The Milwaukee Brewers (78-45) bring their National League Central division lead to Wrigley Field on Tuesday, where the second-place Chicago Cubs (70-53) will look to chip away at the eight-game gap separating these rivals.

Brandon Woodruff returns to the mound for Milwaukee after posting a stellar 2.06 ERA across his first seven starts this season, while the Cubs counter with Matthew Boyd, who has been nearly untouchable at home with a 1.86 ERA in 11 starts at Wrigley Field.

With Chicago holding the top wild card spot but needing to close ground in the division race, this midweek clash carries significant playoff implications as both teams eye October baseball.

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers prediction: who will win? For tonight's Chicago Cubs vs Milwaukee Brewers matchup, our predictive model gives the Cubs a 51.67% chance of defeating the Brewers. Pre-game probabilities Chicago Cubs +100 Moneyline Win % 51.67 % 48.33 % Milwaukee Brewers -115 Chicago Cubs: 51.67% win probability Strong offensive output with 614 runs scored, ranking among the top teams in the National League

Solid home field advantage as they look to capitalize on playing at Wrigley Field

Balanced run differential of +110 (614 runs for, 504 against) showing consistent two-way performance Milwaukee Brewers: 48.33% win probability Recent form concerns with mixed results, going 3-2 in their last five games (WLWWW)

Road struggles as they face a tough environment at Wrigley Field

Slightly lower offensive production at 645 runs, though their strong record may not reflect recent offensive inconsistencies

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers preview

The Cubs find themselves in a crucial spot Tuesday night as they look to chip away at Milwaukee's commanding eight-game lead in the NL Central, with their playoff positioning hanging in the balance.

Brandon Woodruff makes his return to the mound for Milwaukee after going 2-0 with a 2.12 ERA over his last three outings, though he's historically struggled at Wrigley Field with a 3.33 ERA in nine career starts there.

Chicago counters with Matthew Boyd, who has been dominant at home this season with a perfect 9-0 record and 1.86 ERA at Wrigley Field, fresh off a tough-luck loss in Toronto where he allowed just two runs over seven innings.

The Brewers enter having seen their impressive 14-game winning streak snapped in Cincinnati, managing only five hits in Sunday's extra-inning defeat, while the Cubs took two of three from Pittsburgh to maintain their grip on the top NL wild card spot.

Milwaukee's offense leads the majors with 5.2 runs per game and has been even more explosive on the road at 5.77 runs per contest, but they'll face a Cubs defense that ranks third in baseball with a 71.5% defensive efficiency.

With Boyd's home dominance against Woodruff's road form, this matchup could pivot on which pitcher better handles the moment in what feels like a make-or-break game for Chicago's division hopes.

Key stats 1 Milwaukee Brewers lead the NL Central with a 79-45 record (.637), nine games ahead of the Cubs 2 Chicago Cubs sit second in the NL Central at 70-54 (.565), holding a Wild Card playoff position 3 Milwaukee boasts the best run differential in the NL at +168 (645 runs scored, 477 allowed) 4 The Cubs have scored 614 runs but allowed 504, creating a solid +110 run differential

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers form Chicago Cubs Latest matches W W L L W Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 17, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 3 : 4 Chicago Cubs Aug 16, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 1 : 3 Chicago Cubs Aug 15, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 3 : 2 Chicago Cubs Aug 14, 2025 Toronto Blue Jays 2 : 1 Chicago Cubs Aug 13, 2025 Toronto Blue Jays 1 : 4 Chicago Cubs Milwaukee Brewers Latest matches L W W W W Victories 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Defeats 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Aug 17, 2025 Cincinnati Reds 3 : 2 Milwaukee Brewers Aug 16, 2025 Cincinnati Reds 5 : 6 Milwaukee Brewers Aug 15, 2025 Cincinnati Reds 8 : 10 Milwaukee Brewers Aug 13, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 5 : 12 Milwaukee Brewers Aug 12, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 0 : 14 Milwaukee Brewers

