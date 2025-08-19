Rockies vs Dodgers Prediction: Best Bets & Coors Field Stats - August 19

The Los Angeles Dodgers bring their NL West-leading form into Coors Field on Tuesday night, facing a Colorado Rockies side that has quietly won five of their last six games despite sitting in the division basement.

While the Dodgers swept San Diego over the weekend to maintain their two-game division lead, the Rockies have shown unexpected fight recently, rallying past Arizona to cap a strong homestand.

With struggling starter Austin Gomber (0-6, 6.75 ERA) taking the mound for Colorado against LA's Emmet Sheehan, who owns a perfect 2-0 record in previous Coors Field starts, this matchup presents clear value on both sides of a hefty 12-run total.

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers prediction: who will win? For tonight's Colorado Rockies vs Los Angeles Dodgers matchup, our predictive model gives the Dodgers a 70.5% chance of defeating the Rockies. Pre-game probabilities Colorado Rockies +230 Moneyline Win % 29.5 % 70.5 % Los Angeles Dodgers -270 Colorado Rockies: 29.5% win probability Worst record in baseball at 36-89 (.288 winning percentage) shows season-long struggles

Terrible defensive performance allowing 799 runs, by far the most in the majors

Recent form shows minimal improvement with just one win in last five games (WWWWL) Los Angeles Dodgers: 70.5% win probability Elite offensive production with 643 runs scored, ranking among the top teams in the NL

Strong .568 winning percentage (71-54) shows consistent performance throughout the season

Balanced team with solid run differential, outscoring opponents 643-556 across 125 games

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers preview

The Dodgers roll into Coors Field for game two of this four-game series riding high after sweeping the Padres at home over the weekend to reclaim the NL West lead.

Los Angeles sits 36 games ahead of these basement-dwelling Rockies, but Colorado has shown some fight lately, winning five of their last six games including a dramatic rally against Arizona on Sunday.

Emmet Sheehan takes the mound for the Dodgers with solid history against Colorado, posting a 2-0 record with 15 strikeouts across 11 innings in two previous Coors Field starts.

He'll face Austin Gomber, who remains winless at 0-6 this season and has struggled mightily against the Dodgers throughout his career with a 5.40 ERA in 10 starts against them.

The thin air at Coors Field should favor both lineups, with the Dodgers averaging over five runs per game this season while the Rockies have been more productive at home.

Freeman, Betts and Pages all went deep in Sunday's series-clinching win over San Diego, giving LA plenty of momentum as they chase down another division title.

Key stats 1 Los Angeles Dodgers sit first in the NL West with a 71-54 record (.568 winning percentage) and 643 runs scored this season 2 Colorado Rockies are last in the NL West at 36-89 (.288 winning percentage), allowing a league-worst 799 runs 3 The Dodgers have outscored opponents by 87 runs (643-556) while the Rockies have been outscored by 326 runs (473-799) 4 Los Angeles enters on mixed form at 2-3 in their last five games (LWWWL) compared to Colorado's 4-1 recent stretch (WWWWL)

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers form Colorado Rockies Latest matches W W W W W Victories 5 / 5 ( 100 %) Defeats 0 / 5 ( 0 %) Aug 19, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 3 : 4 Colorado Rockies Aug 17, 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks 5 : 6 Colorado Rockies Aug 17, 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks 7 : 10 Colorado Rockies Aug 16, 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks 3 : 4 Colorado Rockies Aug 13, 2025 St.Louis Cardinals 5 : 6 Colorado Rockies Los Angeles Dodgers Latest matches L W W W W Victories 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Defeats 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Aug 19, 2025 Colorado Rockies 4 : 3 Los Angeles Dodgers Aug 17, 2025 San Diego Padres 4 : 5 Los Angeles Dodgers Aug 17, 2025 San Diego Padres 0 : 6 Los Angeles Dodgers Aug 16, 2025 San Diego Padres 2 : 3 Los Angeles Dodgers Mar 26, 2025 Los Angeles Angels 1 : 4 Los Angeles Dodgers

Betting on the MLB?