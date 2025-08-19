Angels vs Reds Prediction: Expert Picks & Pitching Matchup - August 19

The Cincinnati Reds travel to Angel Stadium on Tuesday night as slight favourites against the Los Angeles Angels, with veteran Kyle Hendricks taking the mound for the home side against Cincinnati's Hunter Greene.

Despite the Angels' struggles this season sitting at 60-64, they'll look to capitalize on home field advantage against a Reds squad that's shown inconsistency despite their 65-60 record and superior pitching staff.

With both teams looking to gain momentum in the final stretch of the season, this matchup presents an intriguing contrast between Cincinnati's solid pitching depth and Los Angeles' power hitting potential.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Cincinnati Reds prediction: who will win? For tonight's Los Angeles Angels vs Cincinnati Reds matchup, our predictive model gives the Reds a 65% chance of defeating the Angels. Pre-game probabilities Los Angeles Angels +125 Moneyline Win % 35 % 65 % Cincinnati Reds -144 Los Angeles Angels: 35% win probability Poor run differential at -71 with defensive struggles (622 runs allowed in 124 games)

Below .500 record at 60-64 despite decent offensive output

Inconsistent recent form going 2-3 in last 5 games with no clear momentum Cincinnati Reds: 65% win probability Strong offensive production averaging 4.56 runs per game (570 runs in 125 games)

Balanced run differential at +49 with solid defensive metrics (521 runs allowed)

Recent momentum with 2-3 record over last 5 games showing competitive play

Los Angeles Angels vs. Cincinnati Reds preview

The Reds arrive in Anaheim with momentum, sitting five games over .500 at 65-60 while the Angels continue their disappointing campaign at 60-64, four games below the break-even mark.

Hunter Greene takes the ball for Cincinnati with solid peripherals this season, sporting a 3.69 ERA and striking out over 11 batters per nine innings throughout his career.

The Angels counter with veteran Kyle Hendricks, who brings 103 career wins to the mound but faces a Reds offense that's been productive despite modest numbers, averaging 4.6 runs per game.

Cincinnati's pitching staff has been a strength this year with a 3.82 team ERA that ranks 10th in the majors, while Los Angeles has struggled mightily on the mound with a bloated 4.70 ERA.

The Angels' offensive struggles are evident in their league-leading 1,210 strikeouts, though they've managed to slug 176 home runs to keep games competitive.

With the Reds bullpen holding a respectable 63% save rate compared to the Angels' concerning 50.9%, late-game situations could favor the visitors in what projects as a tight contest.

Key stats 1 Los Angeles Angels sit 4th in AL West at 60-64 (.484), trailing division leader Houston by 9 games 2 Cincinnati Reds hold 3rd place in NL Central at 65-60 (.520), 14 games behind Milwaukee 3 Angels struggle defensively, allowing 622 runs (worst among playoff contenders) while scoring 551 4 Reds show balanced offense and pitching with 570 runs scored and 521 allowed for a +49 run differential

Los Angeles Angels vs. Cincinnati Reds form Los Angeles Angels Latest matches L W L L W Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 19, 2025 Cincinnati Reds 4 : 1 Los Angeles Angels Aug 17, 2025 Athletics 5 : 11 Los Angeles Angels Aug 17, 2025 Athletics 7 : 2 Los Angeles Angels Aug 16, 2025 Athletics 10 : 3 Los Angeles Angels Aug 14, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 5 : 6 Los Angeles Angels Cincinnati Reds Latest matches W W L L W Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 19, 2025 Los Angeles Angels 1 : 4 Cincinnati Reds Aug 17, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 2 : 3 Cincinnati Reds Aug 16, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 6 : 5 Cincinnati Reds Aug 15, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 10 : 8 Cincinnati Reds Aug 13, 2025 Philadelphia Phillies 0 : 8 Cincinnati Reds

