Marlins vs Cardinals Prediction: Best Bets & Odds Breakdown - August 19

The Miami Marlins host the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday evening at loanDepot park, with both teams sitting below .500 but fighting to build momentum in the season's final stretch.

Edward Cabrera takes the mound for Miami after dominating recent outings, including holding the Cardinals to just two earned runs across 11 career innings, while St. Louis counters with rookie Michael McGreevy, who has struggled lately by allowing 21 runs in his past 22.2 innings.

With the Marlins owning a 6-2 record in their last eight home games and the Cardinals dropping five straight, this matchup presents a clear contrast between home comfort and road struggles.

Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals prediction: who will win? For tonight's Miami Marlins vs St. Louis Cardinals matchup, our predictive model gives the Marlins a 51.67% chance of defeating the Cardinals. Pre-game probabilities Miami Marlins -140 Moneyline Win % 51.67 % 48.33 % St. Louis Cardinals +120 Miami Marlins: 51.67% win probability Home field advantage in a tight matchup (539 runs scored vs Cardinals' 549)

Better recent offensive consistency with 539 runs for vs Cardinals' 574 runs against

Stronger defensive efficiency allowing 602 runs compared to Cardinals' 574 runs against St. Louis Cardinals: 48.33% win probability Poor recent form with four straight losses (WLLLL)

Struggling road performance as visitors in late season stretch

Defensive struggles allowing 574 runs against despite similar offensive output

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals preview

The Cardinals stumble into Miami riding a five-game skid that has their wildcard hopes hanging by a thread, now sitting five games back after getting swept by the Yankees at home.

Michael McGreevy takes the ball for St. Louis, and the rookie right-hander has been leaking runs lately - 21 earned runs across his last 22.2 innings - making this a tough spot against a Marlins lineup that has found its groove at home.

Edward Cabrera counters for Miami and has been dealing, allowing just one run in four of his last five starts while completely shutting down these same Cardinals hitters earlier this season, giving up only two earned runs across 11 innings in previous meetings.

The Marlins have been a different team at loanDepot park, going 6-2 in their last eight home games including a sweep of the Yankees, and their young core of Kyle Stowers and Xavier Edwards continues to develop into a legitimate threat.

St. Louis desperately needs Brendan Donovan to snap out of his August funk (.465 OPS) while hoping Willson Contreras can solve Cabrera after managing just a .167 average against Miami pitching this year.

Both offenses have been putting up runs consistently - the Cardinals averaging over five per game on their recent road trip while Miami plated 28 runs in their last five contests - setting up what could be a shootout in South Beach.

Key stats 1 Miami sits 3rd in NL East with a 59-66 record (.472), 13 games behind division leader Philadelphia 2 St. Louis holds 4th in NL Central at 62-64 (.492), 17 games back of Milwaukee's division-leading pace 3 The Marlins have been outscored 602-539 this season, a -63 run differential that ranks among the worst in the NL 4 Cardinals show a -25 run differential (549 scored, 574 allowed) and have lost 4 of their last 5 games

Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals form Miami Marlins Latest matches L W L L L Victories 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Defeats 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Aug 18, 2025 St.Louis Cardinals 8 : 3 Miami Marlins Aug 17, 2025 Boston Red Sox 3 : 5 Miami Marlins Aug 16, 2025 Boston Red Sox 7 : 5 Miami Marlins Aug 15, 2025 Boston Red Sox 2 : 1 Miami Marlins Aug 14, 2025 Cleveland Indians 9 : 4 Miami Marlins St. Louis Cardinals Latest matches W L L L L Victories 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Defeats 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Aug 18, 2025 Miami Marlins 3 : 8 St. Louis Cardinals Aug 17, 2025 New York Yankees 8 : 4 St. Louis Cardinals Aug 16, 2025 New York Yankees 12 : 8 St. Louis Cardinals Aug 16, 2025 New York Yankees 4 : 3 St. Louis Cardinals Aug 13, 2025 Colorado Rockies 6 : 5 St. Louis Cardinals

Betting on the MLB?