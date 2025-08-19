MLB Best Bets Today: Expert MLB Betting Picks for 08/19/2025

The Tigers have their ace Tarik Skubal on the mound, who owns an impressive 2.42 ERA and 0.87 WHIP through 152 innings this season.

Houston's offense has gone ice cold, getting shut out in three of their last four games including a 10-0 loss in the series opener.

The Astros are averaging just 4.27 runs per game, while the Tigers have been scoring 4.79 runs per game with a deeper, more balanced lineup.

Detroit has the best record in the AL Central with seven wins in their last 10 games, showing strong momentum at home.

The Tigers lineup featuring Spencer Torkelson, Riley Greene, and others should drive in runs against a struggling Houston offense.