MLB Best Bets Today: Expert MLB Betting Picks for 08/19/2025

Tuesday's MLB slate features a dominant theme: elite pitching matchups that offer serious betting value.
From Tarik Skubal's bounce-back spot against Houston's cold offense to Brandon Woodruff and Matthew Boyd squaring off in a crucial NL Central battle, we're seeing line movement that favors sharp under bettors and home favourites.
Our experts have identified the best angles across 12 games, with multiple F5 under plays, run line opportunities, and moneyline dogs that offer compelling risk-reward profiles.
MLB best bets
Tigers vs. Astros betting tips
The Tigers have their ace Tarik Skubal on the mound, who owns an impressive 2.42 ERA and 0.87 WHIP through 152 innings this season.
Houston's offense has gone ice cold, getting shut out in three of their last four games including a 10-0 loss in the series opener.
The Astros are averaging just 4.27 runs per game, while the Tigers have been scoring 4.79 runs per game with a deeper, more balanced lineup.
Detroit has the best record in the AL Central with seven wins in their last 10 games, showing strong momentum at home.
The Tigers lineup featuring Spencer Torkelson, Riley Greene, and others should drive in runs against a struggling Houston offense.
Both teams feature elite starting pitchers in Tarik Skubal and Hunter Brown, who have been dominant this season.
Skubal owns a 2.42 ERA with 190 strikeouts in 151 innings, while Brown has a 2.45 ERA with minimal contact allowed.
Houston's offense has been struggling badly, scoring only 4.27 runs per game and getting shut out multiple times recently.
Both pitchers should be able to keep runs at a premium early in the game before bullpens get involved.
The matchup sets up perfectly for a low-scoring first five innings with two aces on the mound.
