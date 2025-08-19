Pirates vs Blue Jays Prediction: Expert Picks & Betting Stats - August 19

The Toronto Blue Jays (73-52) bring their playoff hopes to PNC Park on Tuesday night, facing a Pittsburgh Pirates (52-73) club that has proven capable of playing spoiler despite their disappointing season.

With Max Scherzer taking the mound for Toronto against Mitch Keller, this matchup features a veteran ace looking to help the Blue Jays maintain their push for October baseball against a Pirates starter who has been solid at home.

The betting market heavily favours Toronto at -275, but Pittsburgh's recent ability to compete with quality opponents makes this an intriguing spot for value seekers.

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Toronto Blue Jays prediction: who will win? For tonight's Pittsburgh Pirates vs Toronto Blue Jays matchup, our predictive model gives the Blue Jays a 72% chance of defeating the Pirates. Pre-game probabilities Pittsburgh Pirates +125 Moneyline Win % 28 % 72 % Toronto Blue Jays -142 Pittsburgh Pirates: 28% win probability Worst offense in National League with just 444 runs scored in 126 games

Poor .421 winning percentage places them 13th in NL standings

Struggling recent form showing just two wins in last five games (WLLWL) Toronto Blue Jays: 72% win probability Elite offensive production with 617 runs scored, ranking 2nd in the American League

Strong winning percentage at .579, sitting 2nd in AL standings with 73 wins

Solid recent momentum with three wins in their last five games (LLWWW)

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Toronto Blue Jays preview

The Blue Jays arrive at PNC Park riding a solid 73-52 record but carrying some concerning pitching stats, ranking just 23rd in ERA at 4.25 despite their strong offensive output of 4.9 runs per game.

Max Scherzer takes the mound for Toronto with his pristine 3.17 career ERA and Hall of Fame credentials, facing a Pirates lineup that has managed just 88 home runs all season.

Pittsburgh's Mitch Keller has been inconsistent with a 4.52 ERA and will need to contain a Blue Jays offense that has already cranked 148 homers this year.

The Pirates' defensive efficiency ranks 10th in baseball at 70.7%, which could be crucial given their struggles to generate offense at just 3.51 runs per game.

Toronto's bullpen issues stand out with a disappointing 64.8% save rate, something Pittsburgh could exploit if they can keep this game close late.

With the Blue Jays heavily favored at -275, this shapes up as a test of whether Pittsburgh's solid pitching staff can neutralize Toronto's superior offensive firepower at home.

Key stats 1 Toronto sits 2nd in the American League at 73-53 (.579 win percentage), while Pittsburgh ranks 13th in the National League at 53-73 (.421 win percentage) 2 The Blue Jays have scored 617 runs and allowed 567 this season, while the Pirates have managed just 444 runs scored against 528 allowed 3 Toronto's recent form shows LLWWW over their last five games, compared to Pittsburgh's WLLWL stretch 4 The talent gap is stark - Toronto averages 4.9 runs per game compared to Pittsburgh's 3.5 runs per game

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Toronto Blue Jays form Pittsburgh Pirates Latest matches W L L W L Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 18, 2025 Toronto Blue Jays 2 : 5 Pittsburgh Pirates Aug 17, 2025 Chicago Cubs 4 : 3 Pittsburgh Pirates Aug 16, 2025 Chicago Cubs 3 : 1 Pittsburgh Pirates Aug 15, 2025 Chicago Cubs 2 : 3 Pittsburgh Pirates Aug 13, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 12 : 5 Pittsburgh Pirates Toronto Blue Jays Latest matches L L W W W Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 18, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 5 : 2 Toronto Blue Jays Aug 17, 2025 Texas Rangers 10 : 4 Toronto Blue Jays Aug 16, 2025 Texas Rangers 2 : 14 Toronto Blue Jays Aug 15, 2025 Texas Rangers 5 : 6 Toronto Blue Jays Aug 14, 2025 Chicago Cubs 1 : 2 Toronto Blue Jays

