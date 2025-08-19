Rays vs Yankees Prediction: Best Bets & Odds Breakdown For August 19

The New York Yankees visit George M. Steinbrenner Field on Tuesday night looking to maintain their wild-card positioning as they battle the Tampa Bay Rays in what could be a pivotal AL East clash.

New York enters riding momentum from five wins in their last six games, while Tampa Bay seeks to bounce back from snapping their three-game winning streak and close the 6.5-game gap between these division rivals.

With Carlos Rodon taking the mound for the Yankees against Shane Baz for the Rays, this matchup presents a classic test of New York's potent offense against Tampa Bay's solid pitching staff at home.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees prediction: who will win? For tonight's Tampa Bay Rays vs New York Yankees matchup, our predictive model gives the Yankees a 51.67% chance of defeating the Rays. Pre-game probabilities Tampa Bay Rays +120 Moneyline Win % 48.33 % 51.67 % New York Yankees -140 Tampa Bay Rays: 48.33% win probability Struggling offense with just 556 runs scored, 80 fewer than New York

Inconsistent recent play going LWWWL in their last 5 contests

Sitting 6 games back from the Yankees in the AL East standings New York Yankees: 51.67% win probability Explosive offense with 636 runs scored, ranking among the top 5 in the league

Strong recent form with WWWLW over their last 5 games

Balanced run differential of +99 shows consistent two-way performance

Tampa Bay Rays New York Yankees Moneyline Bet now +120 Bet now -140

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees preview

The Yankees roll into Tampa Bay desperately needing to keep pace in a crowded AL East race, sitting third behind Boston and Toronto with their season hanging in the balance.

Carlos Rodon takes the mound looking to build on his dominant last outing against Minnesota, where he scattered just one hit across seven innings in what could be a crucial bounce-back performance.

Shane Baz counters for the Rays, but his recent struggles at home are concerning after surrendering 16 runs across his last three starts at Steinbrenner Field.

Aaron Judge continues to anchor New York's potent offense with 39 homers and 91 RBIs, leading a Yankees lineup that ranks third in the majors in scoring despite their recent inconsistency.

Tampa Bay managed to take a series from San Francisco despite dropping their finale, but they'll need Jonathan Aranda and Junior Caminero to produce against a Yankees staff that's been tougher on opposing hitters lately.

This head-to-head battle could swing on whether Baz can find the form that made him effective earlier this season, or if Rodon's recent resurgence signals he's ready to carry New York's playoff push.

Key stats 1 Yankees sit 2nd in AL East at 67-57 (.540), 6 games behind division-leading Blue Jays who hold a 73-53 record 2 Tampa Bay Rays occupy 4th place in AL East with 61-64 record (.488), trailing New York by 6 games in the standings 3 New York averages 5.13 runs per game (636 runs scored) compared to Tampa Bay's 4.45 runs per game (556 total) 4 Yankees allow 4.33 runs per game defensively while Rays give up 4.14 runs per game, showing Tampa Bay's slight edge in run prevention

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees form Tampa Bay Rays Latest matches L W W W L Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 17, 2025 San Francisco Giants 7 : 1 Tampa Bay Rays Aug 17, 2025 San Francisco Giants 1 : 2 Tampa Bay Rays Aug 16, 2025 San Francisco Giants 6 : 7 Tampa Bay Rays Aug 14, 2025 Athletics 2 : 8 Tampa Bay Rays Aug 3, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 3 : 0 Tampa Bay Rays New York Yankees Latest matches W L W W L Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 17, 2025 St.Louis Cardinals 4 : 8 New York Yankees Aug 13, 2025 Minnesota Twins 4 : 1 New York Yankees Aug 12, 2025 Minnesota Twins 1 : 9 New York Yankees Aug 11, 2025 Minnesota Twins 2 : 6 New York Yankees Mar 25, 2025 Miami Marlins 4 : 2 New York Yankees

