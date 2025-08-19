Nationals vs Mets Prediction: Expert Odds & Betting Picks - August 19

The New York Mets face a crucial test Tuesday night at Nationals Park as they look to strengthen their wild card position against a Washington Nationals team that has nothing to lose.

With less than 40 games remaining in the regular season, the Mets (66-58) hold the final NL wild card spot but can't afford slip-ups against the division's worst team, while Washington (50-74) has played spoiler recently with five wins in their last nine games.

David Peterson takes the mound for New York looking to bounce back from a rough outing, while Jake Irvin starts for Washington with a concerning 4.91 ERA against NL East opponents this season.

Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets prediction: who will win? For tonight's Washington Nationals vs New York Mets matchup, our predictive model gives the Mets a 54% chance of defeating the Nationals. Pre-game probabilities Washington Nationals +172 Moneyline Win % 46 % 54 % New York Mets -200 Washington Nationals: 46% win probability Worst record in NL East at 50-74 with a .403 winning percentage

Allowing 682 runs this season, second-most in the league

Poor run differential of -151 indicates consistent scoring struggles New York Mets: 54% win probability Strong offensive production with 554 runs scored this season

Superior overall record at 66-58 compared to Washington's 50-74

Better run differential at +36 versus Washington's -151

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets preview

The Mets roll into Nationals Park desperately needing wins as they cling to that final NL wild card spot, sitting just 1.5 games ahead of the Reds with time running short.

Washington's season has been a disaster, sitting dead last in the NL East with the second-worst record in the National League, but they've shown some fight lately by taking two of four from Philadelphia over the weekend.

David Peterson takes the mound for New York coming off a brutal outing against Atlanta where he got shelled for six runs in just over three innings, though his 3.77 road ERA suggests better things away from Citi Field.

The Nationals counter with Jake Irvin, whose 5.14 ERA tells the story of Washington's pitching woes this season, and his 4.91 mark against division rivals doesn't inspire confidence against a Mets lineup that's hitting .283 against Washington this year.

New York has owned this season series and needs to keep beating up on the weak sisters in their division, while the Nationals are playing spoiler with nothing to lose but pride.

With the Mets hitting .265 in August and facing a pitcher who's been generous with runs all season, this shapes up as a prime spot for the visitors to pad their playoff resume.

Key stats 1 New York Mets sit 6th in National League standings with 66-58 record (.532 winning percentage) 2 Washington Nationals bottom of NL East at 50-74 (.403 winning percentage), 16 games behind Mets 3 Mets have scored 554 runs while allowing 518, giving them a +36 run differential 4 Nationals have been outscored 682-531 this season, posting a brutal -151 run differential

Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets form Washington Nationals Latest matches L W L W W Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 17, 2025 Philadelphia Phillies 11 : 9 Washington Nationals Aug 16, 2025 Philadelphia Phillies 0 : 2 Washington Nationals Aug 15, 2025 Philadelphia Phillies 6 : 2 Washington Nationals Aug 14, 2025 Philadelphia Phillies 2 : 3 Washington Nationals Aug 13, 2025 Kansas City Royals 7 : 8 Washington Nationals New York Mets Latest matches W W L L L Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 17, 2025 Seattle Mariners 3 : 7 New York Mets Aug 16, 2025 Seattle Mariners 1 : 3 New York Mets Aug 15, 2025 Seattle Mariners 11 : 9 New York Mets Aug 14, 2025 Atlanta Braves 4 : 3 New York Mets Aug 10, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 7 : 6 New York Mets

Betting on the MLB?