Braves vs White Sox Prediction: Waldrep's Hot Streak & Betting Value - August 20

The Chicago White Sox (45-80) travel to Truist Park on Wednesday night looking to build momentum after snapping a four-game losing streak with a 13-9 slugfest victory over the Atlanta Braves (56-69) in Monday's series opener.

While Chicago's offense exploded for six runs in the fourth inning behind Luis Robert Jr.'s two-run homer, the Braves will counter with rising star Hurston Waldrep, who enters with a perfect 3-0 record and microscopic 1.02 ERA in three starts this season.

With Atlanta still clinging to fading playoff hopes and the White Sox searching for rare bright spots in a dismal campaign, this matchup features a veteran White Sox squad facing one of baseball's most promising young arms.

Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago White Sox prediction: who will win? For tonight's Atlanta Braves vs Chicago White Sox matchup, our predictive model gives the Braves a 72.3% chance of defeating the White Sox. Pre-game probabilities Atlanta Braves -180 Moneyline Win % 72.3 % 27.7 % Chicago White Sox +168 Atlanta Braves: 72.3% win probability Home field advantage with improved recent form (3-2 in last 5 games vs White Sox's 1-4)

Better offensive production averaging 4.41 runs per game (556 runs in 126 games vs White Sox's 3.89)

Superior pitching staff allowing fewer runs per game at 4.50 (567 runs allowed vs White Sox's 4.53) Chicago White Sox: 27.7% win probability Worst record in baseball at 45-81 (.357 winning percentage)

Terrible road performance struggles with only 81 losses in 126 games

Poor recent form going 1-4 in their last 5 games while allowing 4.53 runs per contest

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Braves vs. White Sox Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago White Sox preview

The White Sox arrive in Atlanta having snapped a four-game skid with Monday's wild 13-9 slugfest, though that offensive explosion feels like an anomaly for a team that ranks 27th in runs per game.

Chicago sends Aaron Civale to the mound after his midseason trade from Milwaukee, and while he's posted three scoreless outings in his last five starts, his recent nine-run shellacking against Cleveland shows the inconsistency plaguing this 45-80 club.

Atlanta counters with 23-year-old Hurston Waldrep, who's been nothing short of dominant in his small sample size this season with a 1.02 ERA across three starts and zero home runs allowed.

The Braves offense showed life in Monday's loss behind Jurickson Profar's two-homer performance, but they're still sitting 10.5 games out of Wild Card contention and desperately need consistent production from their core.

Wednesday's finale presents a stark contrast in trajectories, with Chicago's veteran struggles meeting Atlanta's emerging young talent in what should be a much more pitcher-friendly affair than Monday's run fest.

Luis Robert Jr. and Matt Olson will be the key bats to watch as both teams look to salvage something positive from what's been a disappointing season for different reasons.

Key stats 1 Atlanta Braves sit 12th in the National League with a disappointing 57-69 record and .452 winning percentage 2 Chicago White Sox rank dead last in the American League at 45-81 with a woeful .357 winning percentage 3 The Braves have scored 556 runs while allowing 567, posting a negative-11 run differential 4 Chicago's offense has managed just 490 runs while surrendering 571, creating a brutal minus-81 run differential

Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago White Sox form Atlanta Braves Latest matches W L W W W Victories 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Defeats 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Aug 19, 2025 Chicago White Sox 10 : 11 Atlanta Braves Aug 18, 2025 Chicago White Sox 13 : 9 Atlanta Braves Aug 17, 2025 Cleveland Indians 4 : 5 Atlanta Braves Aug 16, 2025 Cleveland Indians 1 : 10 Atlanta Braves Aug 15, 2025 Cleveland Indians 0 : 2 Atlanta Braves Chicago White Sox Latest matches L W L L L Victories 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Defeats 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Aug 19, 2025 Atlanta Braves 11 : 10 Chicago White Sox Aug 18, 2025 Atlanta Braves 9 : 13 Chicago White Sox Aug 17, 2025 Kansas City Royals 6 : 2 Chicago White Sox Aug 16, 2025 Kansas City Royals 6 : 2 Chicago White Sox Aug 16, 2025 Kansas City Royals 3 : 1 Chicago White Sox

