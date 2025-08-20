Cubs vs Brewers Prediction: NL Central Showdown & Best Bets - August 21

The Milwaukee Brewers bring their white-hot form into Wrigley Field on Wednesday night, looking to extend their stranglehold on the NL Central after winning 15 of their last 16 games and opening up a nine-game lead over their division rivals.

Chicago sits in a precarious position despite remaining in playoff contention, desperately needing to slow down Milwaukee's surge with veteran Colin Rea taking the mound against the Brewers' promising rookie Jacob Misiorowski.

This matchup carries massive division implications as the Cubs try to salvage what was once their division lead while the Brewers aim to put the Central race to bed before September arrives.

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers prediction: who will win? For tonight's Cubs vs Brewers matchup, our predictive model gives the Brewers a 77.5% chance of defeating the Cubs. Pre-game probabilities Chicago Cubs -105 Moneyline Win % 22.5 % 77.5 % Milwaukee Brewers -110 Chicago Cubs: 22.5% win probability Recent slide evident in WWLWW form compared to Milwaukee's consistent play

Significant gap in run prevention allowing 509 runs versus Milwaukee's 487

Seven games behind Milwaukee in division standings despite solid 72-54 record Milwaukee Brewers: 77.5% win probability League-leading .627 winning percentage shows sustained excellence (79-47 record)

Superior run differential of +163 demonstrates offensive and defensive balance (650 runs scored, 487 allowed)

Dominant NL Central position with 7-game lead over second-place Chicago Cubs

Cubs vs. Brewers Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers preview

The NL Central rivalry heats up at Wrigley as Milwaukee brings their scorching form to Chicago, riding a franchise-record 14-game winning streak that's vaulted them to the top of baseball with a 79-45 record.

The Brewers have completely flipped the division script, opening up a commanding nine-game lead over the Cubs who held the division lead for much of the season but now find themselves fighting for a wild card spot at 70-54.

Jacob Misiorowski gets the ball for Milwaukee, and while the young righty has been solid since his callup with a 3.89 ERA and 50 strikeouts in 34 innings, his road struggles show with a concerning 7.36 ERA away from home.

Chicago counters with Colin Rea, the former Brewer who's been inconsistent this season with just six quality starts in 25 outings, though his 3.99 ERA keeps him competitive in most matchups.

The Cubs managed just two hits in Monday's 7-0 shellacking and desperately need their offense to wake up against a Milwaukee staff that ranks second in baseball with a 3.56 team ERA.

Both lineups have shown they can put runs on the board, with Milwaukee leading the league at 5.2 runs per game while Chicago sits fifth at 4.95, setting up what could be an offensive showcase despite the pitching talent on display.

Key stats 1 Milwaukee leads the NL Central at 79-47 (.627) with a commanding seven-game edge over Chicago 2 The Brewers boast the National League's best run differential at +163 (650 scored, 487 allowed) 3 Chicago sits second in the division at 72-54 (.571) with a solid +115 run differential (624-509) 4 Both teams enter on contrasting form - Cubs riding a hot 4-1 streak (WWLWW) while Milwaukee struggles at 2-3 (LLWLW)

Chicago Cubs vs. Milwaukee Brewers form Chicago Cubs Latest matches W W W L W Victories 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Defeats 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Aug 20, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 1 : 4 Chicago Cubs Aug 19, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 4 : 6 Chicago Cubs Aug 17, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 3 : 4 Chicago Cubs Aug 14, 2025 Toronto Blue Jays 2 : 1 Chicago Cubs Aug 13, 2025 Toronto Blue Jays 1 : 4 Chicago Cubs Milwaukee Brewers Latest matches L L L W W Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 20, 2025 Chicago Cubs 4 : 1 Milwaukee Brewers Aug 19, 2025 Chicago Cubs 6 : 4 Milwaukee Brewers Aug 17, 2025 Cincinnati Reds 3 : 2 Milwaukee Brewers Aug 16, 2025 Cincinnati Reds 5 : 6 Milwaukee Brewers Aug 13, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 5 : 12 Milwaukee Brewers

