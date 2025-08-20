Rockies vs Dodgers Prediction: Ohtani's First Win & Betting Odds - August 20

The Los Angeles Dodgers head to Coors Field on Wednesday night with division supremacy on the line as they face the struggling Colorado Rockies in what should be a mismatch on paper.

Shohei Ohtani takes the mound for his first win of the season against Tanner Gordon, who sports an ugly 7.98 ERA but has shown flashes in recent outings.

While the Dodgers are heavy favorites at -275, the Rockies have quietly won six of their last seven games and could provide value as a live underdog in the thin Denver air.

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers prediction: who will win? For tonight's Colorado Rockies vs Los Angeles Dodgers matchup, our predictive model gives the Dodgers a 59.33% chance of defeating the Rockies. Pre-game probabilities Colorado Rockies +250 Moneyline Win % 40.67 % 59.33 % Los Angeles Dodgers -295 Colorado Rockies: 40.67% win probability Worst record in baseball at 36-90 (.286 winning percentage)

Horrific pitching allowing 6.43 runs per game (810 runs allowed in 126 games)

Massive -333 run differential showing they're consistently outscored by opponents Los Angeles Dodgers: 59.33% win probability Elite offensive production averaging 5.2 runs per game (654 runs in 126 games)

Strong record with 72 wins and .571 winning percentage despite recent inconsistency

Superior run differential of +94 compared to Colorado's -333

Rockies vs. Dodgers Odds

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers preview

The Dodgers (71-54) travel to the thin air of Coors Field looking to bounce back after a surprising sweep at the hands of the Angels last week, though they did recover nicely with a dominant series sweep of the Padres over the weekend.

Colorado (36-89) has been playing spoiler lately, winning six of their last seven games entering Tuesday and actually took the series opener against Los Angeles, showing they won't roll over despite their dreadful record.

Shohei Ohtani gets the ball for the Dodgers coming off a rocky outing where he allowed four runs in just 4.1 innings against the Angels, and he's still searching for his first win of the season despite posting a solid 3.47 ERA.

The Rockies counter with Tanner Gordon, who owns a ghastly 7.98 ERA and 1.80 WHIP this season but did manage to pick up a win in his last start against Arizona despite allowing three runs in five innings.

Key for Los Angeles will be getting length from Ohtani, as their bullpen has been shaky with a 4.20 ERA that ranks just 20th in baseball, while Colorado's offense has been surprisingly productive lately, scoring 26 runs in their last five games.

At Coors Field, where offense traditionally flourishes, this shapes up as a potential slugfest between a Dodgers team that averages over five runs per game and a Rockies squad that's been swinging hot bats despite their poor overall record.

Key stats 1 Los Angeles Dodgers sit atop the NL West at 72-54 (.571), three games ahead of the Padres 2 Colorado Rockies are dead last in the NL West at 36-90 (.286), 36 games behind the division leaders 3 The Dodgers have scored 654 runs while allowing 560, giving them a +94 run differential 4 Colorado has the worst run differential in baseball at -333, scoring just 477 runs while surrendering 810

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers form Colorado Rockies Latest matches L W W W W Victories 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Defeats 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Aug 20, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 11 : 4 Colorado Rockies Aug 19, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 3 : 4 Colorado Rockies Aug 17, 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks 5 : 6 Colorado Rockies Aug 17, 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks 7 : 10 Colorado Rockies Aug 13, 2025 St.Louis Cardinals 5 : 6 Colorado Rockies Los Angeles Dodgers Latest matches W W W W W Victories 5 / 5 ( 100 %) Defeats 0 / 5 ( 0 %) Aug 20, 2025 Colorado Rockies 4 : 11 Los Angeles Dodgers Aug 17, 2025 San Diego Padres 4 : 5 Los Angeles Dodgers Aug 17, 2025 San Diego Padres 0 : 6 Los Angeles Dodgers Aug 16, 2025 San Diego Padres 2 : 3 Los Angeles Dodgers Mar 26, 2025 Los Angeles Angels 1 : 4 Los Angeles Dodgers

