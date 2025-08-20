Royals vs Rangers Prediction: Pitching Matchup & Best Bets - August 20

The Texas Rangers (62-64) face a crucial test Wednesday night when they visit Kansas City to battle the Royals (64-61) in what amounts to a must-win situation for both clubs clinging to postseason hopes.

Rangers ace Jacob deGrom takes the mound against Royals right-hander Noah Cameron in a pitching duel that could determine which team maintains momentum in the wild card race, with Kansas City holding a slim three-game advantage over the final playoff spot.

Texas enters on a brutal nine-game slide in their last 11 contests and has dropped six straight deGrom starts, while the surging Royals have won eight of their past 11 games and look to capitalize on home-field advantage at Kauffman Stadium.

Kansas City Royals vs. Texas Rangers prediction: who will win? For tonight's Kansas City Royals vs Texas Rangers matchup, our predictive model gives the Royals a 66.67% chance of defeating the Rangers. Pre-game probabilities Kansas City Royals +101 Moneyline Win % 66.67 % 33.33 % Texas Rangers -112 Kansas City Royals: 66.67% win probability Strong home field advantage in AL Central division race (65-61 record, .516 winning percentage)

Balanced offensive and defensive production (480 runs scored, 480 runs allowed) Texas Rangers: 33.33% win probability Poor recent form with inconsistent play (LLWLL in last five games)

Struggling offense relative to division competition (517 runs scored vs 471 allowed)

Below .500 record as defending champions (62-65, .488 winning percentage)

Royals vs. Rangers Odds

Kansas City Royals vs. Texas Rangers preview

The Rangers head to Kauffman Stadium as two teams desperately clinging to playoff hopes, with Kansas City sitting three games back of a wild card spot while Texas finds itself six games out.

Jacob deGrom takes the mound for the Rangers despite a concerning recent stretch where his club has dropped six of his last seven starts, including four straight road outings where his ERA balloons to 3.46.

Noah Cameron counters for Kansas City, and the right-hander has been a bright spot with the Royals winning six of his last seven starts while posting a solid 2.81 home ERA.

Both offenses have struggled mightily, as Texas ranks among the worst in baseball with a .233 team average and just 4.1 runs per game, while Kansas City has managed the third-fewest runs in MLB despite hitting for a slightly better .246 clip.

The Rangers have been particularly brutal on the road lately, losing nine of their last 11 games away from home, while the Royals have found some momentum at the right time with eight wins in their last 11 contests.

With Cameron's recent dominance at home and deGrom's road struggles continuing, this shapes up as a classic pitchers' duel between two teams that simply can't afford many more losses.

Key stats 1 Kansas City Royals sit 2nd in AL Central with 65-61 record (.516), just 10 games behind Detroit 2 Texas Rangers are 3rd in AL West at 62-65 (.488), 7 games back of Houston 3 Royals offense struggles with just 480 runs scored, matching their 480 runs allowed for even run differential 4 Rangers have scored 517 runs but allowed just 471, giving them a solid +46 run differential despite poor record

Kansas City Royals vs. Texas Rangers form Kansas City Royals Latest matches W W W W W Victories 5 / 5 ( 100 %) Defeats 0 / 5 ( 0 %) Aug 19, 2025 Texas Rangers 2 : 5 Kansas City Royals Aug 18, 2025 Texas Rangers 3 : 4 Kansas City Royals Aug 17, 2025 Chicago White Sox 2 : 6 Kansas City Royals Aug 16, 2025 Chicago White Sox 2 : 6 Kansas City Royals Aug 16, 2025 Chicago White Sox 1 : 3 Kansas City Royals Texas Rangers Latest matches L L W L L Victories 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Defeats 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Aug 19, 2025 Kansas City Royals 5 : 2 Texas Rangers Aug 18, 2025 Kansas City Royals 4 : 3 Texas Rangers Aug 17, 2025 Toronto Blue Jays 4 : 10 Texas Rangers Aug 16, 2025 Toronto Blue Jays 14 : 2 Texas Rangers Aug 15, 2025 Toronto Blue Jays 6 : 5 Texas Rangers

