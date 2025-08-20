Angels vs Reds Prediction: Best Bets & Pitching Matchup - August 20

The Cincinnati Reds arrive at Angel Stadium on Wednesday night desperately chasing their first playoff berth since 2020, sitting just one game back of the National League wild card with time running short.

Standing in their way are the Los Angeles Angels, who despite being eliminated from postseason contention are coming off a statement sweep of their crosstown rival Dodgers and have won five of their last nine games.

With Nick Martinez taking the mound for Cincinnati against Yusei Kikuchi, both teams will look to build on Monday's series opener that saw the Reds claim a convincing 4-1 victory behind strong pitching and timely hitting.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Cincinnati Reds prediction: who will win? For tonight's Los Angeles Angels vs Cincinnati Reds matchup, our predictive model gives the Angels a 52.33% chance of defeating the Reds. Pre-game probabilities Los Angeles Angels -125 Moneyline Win % 52.33 % 47.67 % Cincinnati Reds +115 Los Angeles Angels: 52.33% win probability Strong offensive production with 552 runs scored, ranking among top half of AL teams

Better run differential at -74 compared to Reds' -48, showing more competitive games

Recent uptick with LWLLW form including two wins in last five games Cincinnati Reds: 47.67% win probability Struggling road performance as part of 66-60 record, sitting 7th in competitive NL

Recent slide with WWLLW form showing inconsistency in crucial late-season stretch

Defensive concerns allowing 522 runs against, middle-of-pack in National League

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Angels vs. Reds Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Don’t miss out on top sportsbook promos. Get more out of every bet by browsing the latest US betting sites and betting apps for 2025.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Cincinnati Reds preview

Cincinnati arrives at Angel Stadium carrying momentum from their series opener victory, where they outhit Los Angeles 11-8 behind a stellar Brady Singer performance and clutch hitting from Gavin Lux.

The Reds are scrapping for wild card positioning just one game back, while the Angels face another disappointing season sitting 7.5 games out of playoff contention.

Nick Martinez takes the ball for Cincinnati looking to bounce back from a brutal outing against Milwaukee where he lasted just 2.2 innings and surrendered six runs.

The Angels counter with Yusei Kikuchi, who has struggled recently allowing at least three earned runs in seven of his past eight starts, including a rough showing against Oakland last Friday.

Los Angeles swept their crosstown rivals the Dodgers last week but has been inconsistent since, while Cincinnati has won six of nine games with their offense clicking at a .268 average during that stretch.

The pitching matchup favors neither side significantly, setting up what could be a slugfest at hitter-friendly Angel Stadium where just three of the Angels' last 13 home games stayed under nine total runs.

Key stats 1 Los Angeles Angels sit 4th in AL West with 60-65 record (.480 win percentage), 9 games behind division-leading Houston 2 Cincinnati Reds rank 3rd in NL Central at 66-60 (.524 win percentage), trailing Milwaukee by 13 games 3 Angels have scored 552 runs but allowed 626 this season, posting a -74 run differential 4 Reds show better balance with 574 runs scored and 522 allowed for a +52 run differential

Los Angeles Angels vs. Cincinnati Reds form Los Angeles Angels Latest matches L L W L L Victories 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Defeats 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Aug 20, 2025 Cincinnati Reds 6 : 4 Los Angeles Angels Aug 19, 2025 Cincinnati Reds 4 : 1 Los Angeles Angels Aug 17, 2025 Athletics 5 : 11 Los Angeles Angels Aug 17, 2025 Athletics 7 : 2 Los Angeles Angels Aug 16, 2025 Athletics 10 : 3 Los Angeles Angels Cincinnati Reds Latest matches W W W L L Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 20, 2025 Los Angeles Angels 4 : 6 Cincinnati Reds Aug 19, 2025 Los Angeles Angels 1 : 4 Cincinnati Reds Aug 17, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 2 : 3 Cincinnati Reds Aug 16, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 6 : 5 Cincinnati Reds Aug 15, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 10 : 8 Cincinnati Reds

Betting on the MLB?