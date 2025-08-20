Marlins vs Cardinals Prediction: Expert Picks & Pitching Analysis - August 20

The St. Louis Cardinals (-152) travel to Miami for Wednesday night's clash against the Marlins at loanDepot park, with both teams struggling to find consistency in the season's final stretch.

Andre Pallante takes the ball for St. Louis against Sandy Alcantara in a pitching matchup that could define the direction of this contest, as the Cardinals' slightly superior offensive numbers face off against Miami's home-field advantage.

With the total set at 8.5 runs and both clubs hovering near .500, this mid-week showdown offers value hunters a chance to capitalise on what should be a competitive affair between two teams still fighting for relevance.

Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals prediction: who will win? For tonight's Miami Marlins vs St. Louis Cardinals matchup, our predictive model gives the Cardinals a 61.5% chance of defeating the Marlins. Pre-game probabilities Miami Marlins -118 Moneyline Win % 38.5 % 61.5 % St. Louis Cardinals +110 Miami Marlins: 38.5% win probability Poor defensive showing, allowing 609 runs compared to St. Louis' 578 runs allowed

Struggling recent form with LLWLL pattern showing inconsistent play

Weaker divisional position at 11th in National League vs Cardinals' 8th place standing St. Louis Cardinals: 61.5% win probability Better overall record at 63-64 vs Miami's 59-67 (.496 vs .468 winning percentage)

Superior offensive production with 556 runs scored compared to Miami's 543

Stronger recent form momentum despite inconsistency, showing ability to win crucial games

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Marlins vs. Cardinals Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals preview

The Marlins get their ace Sandy Alcantara back on the mound at home, where his 3.69 ERA and dominant career numbers could shift the momentum in what's been a disappointing season for Miami.

Andre Pallante takes the ball for St. Louis with a respectable 4.17 ERA, but he'll face a Marlins lineup that's been slightly more productive than his Cardinals counterparts this year.

Both teams are essentially playing out the string at this point, sitting well below .500 and out of playoff contention, but games like these often produce surprising results when the pressure's off.

The Cardinals' bullpen has been shaky with just a 63.8% save rate, while Miami hasn't fared much better at 61.2%, suggesting late innings could get messy for whichever starter falters first.

St. Louis comes in as road favorites despite their struggles, likely banking on Pallante's consistency against a Marlins offense that ranks 19th in runs per game.

With the total set at 8.5, expect a pitcher-friendly contest given Alcantara's track record and both teams' middling offensive output this season.

Key stats 1 Miami Marlins sit 11th in the National League with a 59-67 record and .468 winning percentage 2 St. Louis Cardinals rank 8th in the NL at 63-64 with a .496 winning percentage 3 Cardinals have scored 13 more runs than Miami this season (556 vs 543) but allowed fewer (578 vs 609) 4 Both teams enter this matchup struggling - Miami on LLWLL form and Cardinals on WWLLL form over their last five games

Miami Marlins vs. St. Louis Cardinals form Miami Marlins Latest matches L L W L L Victories 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Defeats 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Aug 19, 2025 St.Louis Cardinals 7 : 4 Miami Marlins Aug 18, 2025 St.Louis Cardinals 8 : 3 Miami Marlins Aug 17, 2025 Boston Red Sox 3 : 5 Miami Marlins Aug 16, 2025 Boston Red Sox 7 : 5 Miami Marlins Aug 15, 2025 Boston Red Sox 2 : 1 Miami Marlins St. Louis Cardinals Latest matches W W L L L Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 19, 2025 Miami Marlins 4 : 7 St. Louis Cardinals Aug 18, 2025 Miami Marlins 3 : 8 St. Louis Cardinals Aug 17, 2025 New York Yankees 8 : 4 St. Louis Cardinals Aug 16, 2025 New York Yankees 12 : 8 St. Louis Cardinals Aug 16, 2025 New York Yankees 4 : 3 St. Louis Cardinals

