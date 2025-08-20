MLB Best Bets Today: Ohtani Seeks First Win, Blue Jays Value & More Picks

The Blue Jays offense is on fire, scoring more runs than anyone except Milwaukee in August.

Pittsburgh has scored the fewest runs in baseball this season with a .684 team OPS ranking 22nd.

Chris Bassitt should bounce back against a weak Pirates lineup after allowing 3 runs in each of his last 2 starts.

Johan Oviedo struggled in his first MLB start, needing 43 pitches to get through just 1 inning while allowing 2 runs.

Two separate expert sources recommend backing Toronto on the road despite their recent struggles.