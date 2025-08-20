MLB Best Bets Today: Ohtani Seeks First Win, Blue Jays Value & More Picks

Wednesday's MLB slate features several intriguing betting spots as playoff races intensify across both leagues.
Our experts are targeting key pitching matchups, including Shohei Ohtani's pursuit of his first win at Coors Field and value plays on struggling road favorites like Toronto (-150) and Houston.
From the Blue Jays' hot offense facing Pittsburgh's weak starter to the Tigers completing a sweep of the slumping Astros, we've identified the day's sharpest angles backed by recent form and statistical edges.
Pirates vs. Blue Jays betting tips
The Blue Jays offense is on fire, scoring more runs than anyone except Milwaukee in August.
Pittsburgh has scored the fewest runs in baseball this season with a .684 team OPS ranking 22nd.
Chris Bassitt should bounce back against a weak Pirates lineup after allowing 3 runs in each of his last 2 starts.
Johan Oviedo struggled in his first MLB start, needing 43 pitches to get through just 1 inning while allowing 2 runs.
Two separate expert sources recommend backing Toronto on the road despite their recent struggles.
Tigers vs. Astros betting tips
The Tigers are rolling with wins in five of their last six games while leading the AL Central by 8.5 games.
Houston's offense is in a brutal rut, getting shutout in three straight games and four of their last five contests.
Framber Valdez struggles on the road with a 4.22 ERA away from home compared to 1.85 at home.
Charlie Morton is coming off six shutout innings in his last start and Detroit hits lefties well.
Multiple experts back the Tigers to complete the sweep at Comerica Park.
Rockies vs. Dodgers betting tips
Shohei Ohtani gets the start for the Dodgers with a stellar 1.11 WHIP and 32 strikeouts in 23.1 innings.
Tanner Gordon has been terrible for Colorado with a 7.98 ERA and 1.80 WHIP in eight starts.
The Dodgers high-powered offense should make life difficult for Gordon early in the game.
Los Angeles bounced back from Monday's loss with an 11-4 thumping of the Rockies behind strong pitching.
Expert analysis suggests banking on the Dodgers laying the run and a half in the first five innings provides the strongest value.
Padres vs. Giants betting tips
The Padres are 39-21 at home this season with incredible form at Petco Park.
San Francisco's Landen Roupp is coming off a brutal start where he gave up 5 runs in just 3 innings.
The Giants are batting just .220 over their last 6 games and .212 against left-handed pitching, which ranks last in MLB.
San Diego's bullpen has been dominant, giving up 0 runs to the Giants over the past 2 games and holding the lowest ERA in baseball.
JP Sears had success against the Giants in his most recent meeting, pitching 6 innings with just 3 hits and no runs allowed.
