Padres vs Giants Prediction: Best Bets & Pitching Edge For August 20

The San Francisco Giants (61-64) face a must-win situation as they travel to Petco Park to battle the San Diego Padres (69-56) on Wednesday night, with both teams heading in opposite directions after Monday's series opener.

While the Giants snapped a seven-game losing streak with that 4-3 victory and sit 5.5 games behind the final NL Wild Card spot, the Padres have dropped four straight and risk losing ground in their chase of the division-leading Dodgers.

With San Francisco's Landen Roupp (3.45 ERA) taking the mound against San Diego's pitching staff that leads MLB in opponent batting average (.226), this divisional clash could swing either team's playoff hopes.

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants prediction: who will win? For tonight's San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants matchup, our predictive model gives the Padres a 57% chance of defeating the Giants. Pre-game probabilities San Diego Padres -155 Moneyline Win % 57 % 43 % San Francisco Giants +135 San Diego Padres: 57% win probability Superior defensive efficiency with only 475 runs allowed compared to Giants' 510

Better winning percentage at .552 versus Giants' .488 record

Strong recent turnaround with key bounce-back potential after four-game slide San Francisco Giants: 43% win probability Struggling offense has managed just 509 runs scored in 125 games

Poor recent form with three losses in last four games (WWLLL)

Below .500 record at 61-64 puts them 8 games back of division lead

Padres vs. Giants Odds

San Diego Padres San Francisco Giants Moneyline Bet now -155 Bet now +135

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants preview

The Giants arrive at Petco Park riding a modest two-game win streak after snapping a brutal seven-game slide, though they still sit 10 games back in the NL West and face an uphill battle for wildcard contention.

San Diego's recent four-game skid has them looking over their shoulder at the Dodgers, sitting just two games behind LA in the division race while holding onto that crucial second wildcard spot.

Landen Roupp takes the mound for San Francisco, and the Padres have his number - they've beaten him twice this season already, including a rough outing where he lasted just three innings.

The pitching matchup favors San Diego significantly, as the Padres boast the league's best batting average against at .226 and rank third in both ERA and WHIP.

Both bullpens have been stellar this year with San Diego leading baseball in relief ERA at 2.95 and the Giants right behind at 3.29, setting up what could be a low-scoring affair.

Manny Machado continues to anchor the Padres offense with 20 homers and 72 RBI, while the Giants struggle to generate consistent offense despite Willy Adames contributing 19 long balls.

Key stats 1 San Diego sits 2nd in NL West with 69-56 record (.552), 8 games back of the division-leading Dodgers 2 San Francisco holds 3rd in NL West at 61-64 (.488), trailing San Diego by 8 games in the standings 3 Padres boast solid defensive numbers with 518 runs scored and just 475 allowed for a +43 run differential 4 Giants struggle with consistency at 509 runs scored vs 510 allowed, sitting at -1 run differential on the season

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants form San Diego Padres Latest matches W L L L L Victories 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Defeats 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Aug 20, 2025 San Francisco Giants 1 : 5 San Diego Padres Aug 19, 2025 San Francisco Giants 4 : 3 San Diego Padres Aug 17, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 5 : 4 San Diego Padres Aug 17, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 6 : 0 San Diego Padres Aug 16, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 3 : 2 San Diego Padres San Francisco Giants Latest matches L W W L L Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 20, 2025 San Diego Padres 5 : 1 San Francisco Giants Aug 19, 2025 San Diego Padres 3 : 4 San Francisco Giants Aug 17, 2025 Tampa Bay Rays 1 : 7 San Francisco Giants Aug 17, 2025 Tampa Bay Rays 2 : 1 San Francisco Giants Aug 16, 2025 Tampa Bay Rays 7 : 6 San Francisco Giants

