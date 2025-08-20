Rays vs Yankees Prediction: Expert Picks & AL East Odds - August 20

The New York Yankees travel to George M. Steinbrenner Field on Wednesday looking to extend their recent hot streak against a Tampa Bay Rays club desperate to salvage their playoff hopes.

Drew Rasmussen takes the mound for Tampa Bay coming off a stellar season with just 35 runs allowed in 117 innings, while the Yankees counter with struggling prospect Cam Schlittler who has surrendered 13 runs across only 29 frames.

With the Yankees riding a 7-3 record over their last 10 games and the Rays needing every win to climb back into contention, this AL East showdown could swing on which lineup better exploits the opposing pitcher's vulnerabilities.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees prediction: who will win? For tonight's Tampa Bay Rays vs New York Yankees matchup, our predictive model gives the Rays a 67.33% chance of defeating the Yankees. Pre-game probabilities Tampa Bay Rays -116 Moneyline Win % 67.33 % 32.67 % New York Yankees +100 Tampa Bay Rays: 67.33% win probability Strong home field advantage with solid recent form including wins in 3 of last 5 games (LWWWL)

Excellent run differential efficiency with 556 runs scored against just 517 allowed (+39)

Superior defensive consistency allowing fewer runs per game than the Yankees (4.14 vs 4.33) New York Yankees: 32.67% win probability Inconsistent road performance with recent struggles away from home

High-powered offense undermined by defensive lapses (636 runs scored but 537 allowed)

Recent form shows vulnerability with losses in 2 of last 5 games despite strong lineup (WWWLW)

Rays vs. Yankees Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Tampa Bay Rays New York Yankees Moneyline Bet now -116 Bet now +100

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees preview

The Yankees roll into Tampa Bay riding a hot streak with seven wins in their last ten games, climbing to second place in the AL East while the Rays sit fourth at 61-64 and desperately need a late-season surge.

Drew Rasmussen takes the mound for Tampa Bay looking to continue his stellar season, having allowed just 35 runs across 117 innings with a 3.45 expected ERA that suggests opponents are making weak contact against him.

The Yankees counter with prospect Cam Schlittler, who's struggled early in his career with 13 runs surrendered in just 29 innings and opponents posting a hefty .440 expected slugging percentage against him.

Aaron Judge continues his MVP-caliber campaign, slashing .333/.447/.687 with 39 homers, while the Yankees offense has been clicking at 5.13 runs per game to mask their pitching concerns.

Tampa Bay's offense has shown life recently with 18 runs over their last five games, led by Junior Caminero's 35 home runs and Jonathan Aranda's .316 average providing a potent one-two punch.

This matchup could hinge on whether the Rays can capitalize on Schlittler's early struggles at home, while the Yankees hope their powerful lineup can solve Rasmussen's impressive command.

Key stats 1 Yankees sit 2nd in AL East at 67-57 (.540), trailing Toronto by 7 games with solid offensive output at 636 runs scored 2 Tampa Bay struggles near bottom of AL East at 61-64 (.488), 13 games back from division lead despite decent run production 3 New York shows strong recent form at WWWLW over last 5 games, averaging 5.1 runs per game this season 4 Rays enter on mixed LWWWL streak, allowing 4.1 runs per game while scoring 4.4 runs per contest

Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees form Tampa Bay Rays Latest matches L L W W W Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 19, 2025 New York Yankees 13 : 3 Tampa Bay Rays Aug 17, 2025 San Francisco Giants 7 : 1 Tampa Bay Rays Aug 17, 2025 San Francisco Giants 1 : 2 Tampa Bay Rays Aug 16, 2025 San Francisco Giants 6 : 7 Tampa Bay Rays Aug 14, 2025 Athletics 2 : 8 Tampa Bay Rays New York Yankees Latest matches W L W W L Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 19, 2025 Tampa Bay Rays 3 : 13 New York Yankees Aug 13, 2025 Minnesota Twins 4 : 1 New York Yankees Aug 12, 2025 Minnesota Twins 1 : 9 New York Yankees Aug 11, 2025 Minnesota Twins 2 : 6 New York Yankees Mar 25, 2025 Miami Marlins 4 : 2 New York Yankees

