Nationals vs Mets Prediction: Senga's Value & Best Bets - August 20

The New York Mets continue their fight for a wild card spot when they visit the struggling Washington Nationals on Wednesday night at Nationals Park, with both teams heading in opposite directions as the season winds down.

New York enters at 66-58, clinging to a one-game lead over Cincinnati for the final National League playoff spot, while Washington sits at 50-74 and firmly out of contention in the NL East basement.

Kodai Senga takes the mound for the Mets looking to build on his solid 2.35 ERA against Brad Lord and a Nationals pitching staff that ranks 29th in MLB with a 5.33 team ERA.

Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets prediction: who will win? For tonight's Washington Nationals vs New York Mets matchup, our predictive model gives the Mets a 62% chance of defeating the Nationals. Pre-game probabilities Washington Nationals +158 Moneyline Win % 38 % 62 % New York Mets -180 Washington Nationals: 38% win probability Poor overall record at 50-75 for just a .400 winning percentage

Worst run differential in NL East at -158 (532 runs scored, 690 allowed)

Struggling recent form at LLWLW with more losses than wins in last five games New York Mets: 62% win probability Superior record at 67-58 compared to Washington's 50-75 (.536 vs .400 winning percentage)

Strong offensive output with 562 runs scored, 30 more than the Nationals' 532

Recent momentum with WWWLL form showing ability to string together wins

Nationals vs. Mets Odds

Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets preview

The Mets arrive in Washington clinging to the final NL wild card spot by just one game, making every contest crucial as they fight to extend their season beyond September.

New York has shown signs of life with back-to-back wins after a brutal 10-of-11 stretch, while Washington sits 24 games out and playing spoiler in what's become a lost season.

Kodai Senga takes the mound for the visitors sporting a solid 2.35 ERA, though the Mets would love more innings from their starter who's been limited to fewer than six frames in recent outings.

The Nationals counter with Brad Lord, who's been quietly effective with a 3.26 ERA despite the team's struggles, coming off six strong innings against Philadelphia in his last start.

Washington's pitching staff ranks dead last in the majors with a 5.33 ERA, which could spell trouble against a Mets offense that's averaging over 4.4 runs per game on the road.

With playoff implications on the line for New York and pride the only motivator for Washington, this NL East matchup carries the weight of seasons heading in opposite directions.

Key stats 1 The Mets sit 2nd in NL East with a 67-58 record (.536), 6 games ahead of Washington 2 Washington ranks last in NL East at 50-75 (.400), 17 games behind division-leading Philadelphia 3 New York averages 4.5 runs per game (562 in 125 games) compared to Washington's 4.3 (532 in 125 games) 4 The Nationals have allowed 690 runs this season, worst in the National League and 171 more than the Mets (519)

Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets form Washington Nationals Latest matches L L W L W Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 19, 2025 New York Mets 8 : 1 Washington Nationals Aug 17, 2025 Philadelphia Phillies 11 : 9 Washington Nationals Aug 16, 2025 Philadelphia Phillies 0 : 2 Washington Nationals Aug 15, 2025 Philadelphia Phillies 6 : 2 Washington Nationals Aug 14, 2025 Philadelphia Phillies 2 : 3 Washington Nationals New York Mets Latest matches W W W L L Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 19, 2025 Washington Nationals 1 : 8 New York Mets Aug 17, 2025 Seattle Mariners 3 : 7 New York Mets Aug 16, 2025 Seattle Mariners 1 : 3 New York Mets Aug 15, 2025 Seattle Mariners 11 : 9 New York Mets Aug 14, 2025 Atlanta Braves 4 : 3 New York Mets

