Rockies vs Dodgers Prediction: Expert Picks & Coors Field Odds For August 21

The Los Angeles Dodgers head to Coors Field on Thursday looking to keep their playoff push alive against a Colorado Rockies team that sits at the bottom of the National League with a dismal 36-90 record.

Clayton Kershaw takes the mound for LA with his sterling 2.52 career ERA, while the Rockies counter with rookie Chase Dollander, who has struggled mightily with a 6.45 ERA through his first season.

Despite Colorado's home field advantage at the hitter-friendly ballpark, the Dodgers enter as heavy favorites at -250 on the moneyline, with early models giving them a 65% chance to win.

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers prediction: who will win? For tonight's Colorado Rockies vs Los Angeles Dodgers matchup, our predictive model gives the Dodgers a 70% chance of defeating the Rockies. Pre-game probabilities Colorado Rockies +230 Moneyline Win % 30 % 70 % Los Angeles Dodgers -250 Colorado Rockies: 30% win probability Worst record in baseball at 37-90 (.291 winning percentage)

Historically poor run differential, allowing 328 more runs than scored (485-813)

Currently on bottom of NL West standings, 35 games behind division-leading Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers: 70% win probability Strong offensive production with 657 runs scored, ranking among NL West leaders

Solid winning percentage at .567 despite recent struggles, showing consistent performance

Significantly better run differential than opponents, outscoring teams by 89 runs (657-568)

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Don’t miss out on top sportsbook promos. Get more out of every bet by browsing the latest US betting sites and betting apps for 2025.

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers preview

The Dodgers arrive in Denver at 72-54, holding down the second-best offense in baseball with 5.1 runs per game, while the Rockies sit at a dismal 36-90 and rank dead last in most pitching categories.

Clayton Kershaw takes the mound for Los Angeles with his career 2.52 ERA and over 3,000 strikeouts, facing rookie Chase Dollander, who's struggled mightily with a 6.45 ERA and 2-9 record in his first MLB season.

Colorado's pitching staff has been brutal all year, surrendering nearly seven runs per nine innings and posting the worst team ERA at 5.96, making this a potential offensive showcase at hitter-friendly Coors Field.

The Dodgers have been particularly effective against struggling pitching, and their 185 home runs this season could multiply quickly in the thin Denver air against a Rockies staff that's already given up 180 long balls.

While the altitude typically boosts offensive numbers for both teams, Los Angeles enters with significantly better plate discipline, drawing 464 walks compared to Colorado's 319, suggesting they're better equipped to work deep counts and capitalize on mistakes.

This matchup represents everything wrong with Colorado's season - facing elite pitching from Kershaw while trotting out a rookie starter against one of the league's most potent lineups in a ballpark that amplifies every mistake.

Key stats 1 Los Angeles Dodgers sit first in NL West at 72-55 (.567) with 657 runs scored and 568 allowed 2 Colorado Rockies are dead last in NL West at 37-90 (.291) with a league-worst minus-328 run differential 3 The Dodgers have won 17 more games than second-place San Diego, while the Rockies trail LA by 35 games 4 Colorado has allowed 813 runs this season, 145 more than any other NL team

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers form Colorado Rockies Latest matches W L W W W Victories 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Defeats 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Aug 21, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 3 : 8 Colorado Rockies Aug 20, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 11 : 4 Colorado Rockies Aug 19, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 3 : 4 Colorado Rockies Aug 17, 2025 Arizona Diamondbacks 5 : 6 Colorado Rockies Aug 13, 2025 St.Louis Cardinals 5 : 6 Colorado Rockies Los Angeles Dodgers Latest matches L W W W W Victories 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Defeats 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Aug 21, 2025 Colorado Rockies 8 : 3 Los Angeles Dodgers Aug 17, 2025 San Diego Padres 4 : 5 Los Angeles Dodgers Aug 17, 2025 San Diego Padres 0 : 6 Los Angeles Dodgers Aug 16, 2025 San Diego Padres 2 : 3 Los Angeles Dodgers Mar 26, 2025 Los Angeles Angels 1 : 4 Los Angeles Dodgers

Betting on the MLB?