MLB Best Bets Today: Expert Picks Target Thursday's Value Spots

Thursday's slate delivers compelling value across the board, with expert cappers targeting several prime spots for profit.

Multiple underdogs command attention today, including the Athletics looking to complete a sweep in Minnesota and young arms facing veteran lineups in key AL and NL matchups.

Our experts have identified the strongest plays from afternoon action through prime-time showdowns, with detailed analysis on why these picks offer the best edge.

MLB best bets Game Time Pick @ 2:10 PM Kansas City Royals -1.5 ( -115 ) @ 3:10 PM Oakland Athletics ML ( -115 ) @ 7:15 PM New York Yankees ML ( -138 ) @ 7:15 PM Over 9 Runs ( +100 ) @ 7:35 PM St. Louis Cardinals ML ( -120 ) Royals vs. Rangers betting tips @ Kansas City Royals -1.5 The Royals are pushing for a wild card spot at just 2.5 games back and should bounce back from Wednesday's loss to Texas. Michael Lorenzen gets the start for Kansas City with a strong 3.40 ERA at home, and the Royals have won four of his last five starts. Patrick Corbin takes the mound for Texas with major road struggles, posting a 5.17 ERA away from home this season. The Rangers have lost three of Corbin's last four starts, and their lineup is hitting just .235 against Kansas City this season. Texas sits well out of playoff contention while Kansas City has motivation as a legitimate wild card contender. Kansas City Royals -1.5 Rockies vs. Dodgers betting tips @ Oakland Athletics ML The A's have taken the first two games of this series and are going for the sweep against a Twins team that's lost three straight series. Jack Perkins has moved into Oakland's rotation with success, giving his team 5-6 strong innings and a real chance to win each start. Minnesota is starting aging veteran Jose Urena, who typically gets cooked after four innings and is mainly used to eat innings. Both Brent Rooker and Lawrence Butler have shown success against Urena in past matchups and should lead Oakland's offensive charge. The A's young lineup is playing with hunger and energy while Minnesota looks like a team already eyeing the finish line. Oakland Athletics ML Yankees vs. Red Sox betting tips @ New York Yankees ML The Yankees lineup is scorching hot, scoring 53 runs over their last seven games while posting a .294/.392/.605 slash line. Luis Gil has dominated Boston historically with a 1.10 ERA and 1.16 WHIP in three career starts against the Red Sox. Lucas Giolito has allowed 14 earned runs over his last four road appearances, showing vulnerability away from home. New York holds a significant offensive edge against righties recently, posting a .891 OPS compared to Boston's .677 OPS. The Yankees bullpen has been dominant lately with a 3.09 ERA and .188 batting average against over their last seven games. New York Yankees ML Orioles vs. Astros betting tips @ Over 9 Runs Both Jason Alexander and Brandon Young are facing the same lineups consecutively, making it tough to fool hitters twice in a row. Houston has seen the over cash in four of their last five games despite recent offensive struggles. Alexander allowed two runs to Baltimore in his last start, but both lineups should be better prepared this time around. Young has been inconsistent with a 5.68 ERA and 1.49 WHIP, including an 8.10 ERA in six home starts. Both teams have the offensive talent to exploit mediocre pitching, especially with hitters having seen these starters recently. Over 9 Runs Rays vs. Cardinals betting tips @ St. Louis Cardinals ML The Cardinals offense has been clicking lately, batting .248 over the past six games while averaging 5.3 runs per contest. Joe Boyle has been brutal for Tampa Bay in his last two starts, allowing 10 runs in just 3.1 innings against weaker hitting teams. Sonny Gray gives St. Louis the pitching edge despite his last rough outing against the Yankees, as Tampa Bay isn't hitting like New York. The Rays are batting just .203 over their last five games while averaging only 3.4 runs, showing clear offensive struggles. St. Louis bullpen has improved as the season progresses while Tampa Bay's relief corps has allowed 13 runs in their last three games. St. Louis Cardinals ML

Betting on the MLB?