Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction: Expert Picks & Yankee Stadium Odds - August 21

The Red Sox and Yankees renew their storied rivalry Thursday night at Yankee Stadium, with both clubs sitting at virtually identical records and playoff positioning on the line.

Boston enters as +150 underdogs despite strong offensive numbers, while New York's home advantage and slight edge in run prevention make them -182 favourites in what projects as a competitive divisional clash.

With Lucas Giolito taking the mound for the Red Sox against Yankees starter Luis Gil, this matchup between teams separated by just one game could prove pivotal in the AL East race.

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox prediction: who will win? For tonight's New York Yankees vs Boston Red Sox matchup, our predictive model gives the Yankees a 67% chance of defeating the Red Sox. Pre-game probabilities New York Yankees -138 Moneyline Win % 67 % 33 % Boston Red Sox +125 New York Yankees: 67% win probability Superior offensive production (655 runs scored vs Boston's 632)

Better run differential (+111 vs Boston's +90)

Strong recent momentum with five-game winning streak (WWWWW) Boston Red Sox: 33% win probability Poor recent form with losses in three of last five games (LLLWW)

Lower winning percentage (.535 vs Yankees' .548)

Weaker run prevention, allowing 542 runs vs Yankees' 544 despite fewer games played

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

New York Yankees Boston Red Sox Moneyline Bet now -138 Bet now +125

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Don’t miss out on top sportsbook promos. Get more out of every bet by browsing the latest US betting sites and betting apps for 2025.

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox preview

The rivalry between the Red Sox and Yankees takes center stage at Yankee Stadium Thursday night, with both teams sitting at identical 68-57 and 68-59 records respectively, making this late-season clash crucial for AL East positioning.

Boston brings a potent offense that ranks fourth in baseball with 5.0 runs per game, led by a lineup that has mashed 151 home runs and compiled 257 doubles this season.

The pitching matchup features Lucas Giolito taking the mound for Boston, carrying a 4.36 career ERA and 1.254 WHIP into his start against the Yankees.

New York counters with Luis Gil, who has been effective this season with his 3.66 ERA and solid 2.15 strikeout-to-walk ratio across his young career.

The Yankees' offense has been equally impressive, ranking third in the majors with 5.13 runs per game while launching 195 home runs to pace their attack.

With the total set at 8.5 runs, both bullpens will be tested as Boston's relievers have struggled with a 58.9% save rate compared to New York's more reliable 66.0% clip.

Key stats 1 Yankees sit 2nd in AL East with 69-57 record, 1 game behind Blue Jays 2 Boston ranks 3rd in division at 68-59, trailing Yankees by 1 game 3 Yankees offense leads with 655 runs scored, 111 more than Red Sox's 544 4 Yankees riding hot streak with 5 straight wins (WWWWW), while Red Sox won just 2 of last 5 (LLLWW)

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox form New York Yankees Latest matches W L W W L Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 20, 2025 Tampa Bay Rays 4 : 6 New York Yankees Aug 13, 2025 Minnesota Twins 4 : 1 New York Yankees Aug 12, 2025 Minnesota Twins 1 : 9 New York Yankees Aug 11, 2025 Minnesota Twins 2 : 6 New York Yankees Mar 25, 2025 Miami Marlins 4 : 2 New York Yankees Boston Red Sox Latest matches L L L W W Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 19, 2025 Baltimore Orioles 4 : 3 Boston Red Sox Aug 18, 2025 Baltimore Orioles 6 : 3 Boston Red Sox Aug 17, 2025 Miami Marlins 5 : 3 Boston Red Sox Aug 16, 2025 Miami Marlins 5 : 7 Boston Red Sox Aug 15, 2025 Miami Marlins 1 : 2 Boston Red Sox

Betting on the MLB?