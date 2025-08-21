Padres vs Giants Prediction: Best Bets & Petco Park Odds - August 21

The San Diego Padres host the San Francisco Giants on Thursday afternoon at Petco Park in what shapes up as a crucial NL West showdown between two teams heading in opposite directions.

San Diego (70-56) looks to bounce back from a demoralising sweep by the Dodgers, while the struggling Giants (61-65) have managed just nine wins since the All-Star break and desperately need momentum.

With veteran Justin Verlander coming off a dominant shutout performance facing Dylan Cease, who was hammered in his last outing, the pitching matchup adds another layer of intrigue to this divisional clash.

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants prediction: who will win? For tonight's San Diego Padres vs San Francisco Giants matchup, our predictive model gives the Padres a 57.67% chance of defeating the Giants. Pre-game probabilities San Diego Padres -170 Moneyline Win % 57.67 % 42.33 % San Francisco Giants +150 San Diego Padres: 57.67% win probability Superior winning percentage at .556 compared to Giants' .484

Strong run differential with 523 runs scored vs 476 allowed

Recent struggles show resilience with WLLLL form still above .500 San Francisco Giants: 42.33% win probability Below .500 record at 61-65 (.484 winning percentage)

Negative run differential with 510 runs scored vs 515 allowed

Inconsistent recent form at LWWLL in last five games

Padres vs. Giants Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

San Diego Padres San Francisco Giants Moneyline Bet now -170 Bet now +150

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants preview

The Giants and Padres wrap up their four-game series at Petco Park on Thursday afternoon, with San Diego holding a commanding 7-3 edge over their last 10 meetings against their NL West rivals.

Justin Verlander takes the mound for San Francisco coming off his best outing in weeks, shutting out Tampa Bay over seven innings while allowing just two hits and striking out eight.

The veteran right-hander faces a Padres offense that's managed just 4.14 runs per game this season, ranking 23rd in the majors despite their solid 70-56 record.

Dylan Cease counters for San Diego but enters in rough form after surrendering five runs and walking six batters in just 3.1 innings against the Dodgers in his last start.

Both bullpens rank among baseball's best, but fatigue could be a factor as this marks the seventh straight game without a day off for either club.

The Giants have struggled mightily since the All-Star break at 9-20, while the Padres saw their division title hopes take a hit after getting swept by Los Angeles in their previous series.

Key stats 1 The Padres sit second in the NL West with a 70-56 record (.556), nine games behind the Dodgers 2 San Francisco holds fourth place in the NL West at 61-65 (.484), 11 games behind the division-leading Dodgers 3 San Diego's offense has been more productive with 523 runs scored compared to the Giants' 510 4 The Padres have struggled recently with a 1-4 record in their last five games, while San Francisco sits at 2-3

San Diego Padres vs. San Francisco Giants form San Diego Padres Latest matches W L L L L Victories 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Defeats 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Aug 20, 2025 San Francisco Giants 1 : 5 San Diego Padres Aug 19, 2025 San Francisco Giants 4 : 3 San Diego Padres Aug 17, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 5 : 4 San Diego Padres Aug 17, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 6 : 0 San Diego Padres Aug 16, 2025 Los Angeles Dodgers 3 : 2 San Diego Padres San Francisco Giants Latest matches L W W L L Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 20, 2025 San Diego Padres 5 : 1 San Francisco Giants Aug 19, 2025 San Diego Padres 3 : 4 San Francisco Giants Aug 17, 2025 Tampa Bay Rays 1 : 7 San Francisco Giants Aug 17, 2025 Tampa Bay Rays 2 : 1 San Francisco Giants Aug 16, 2025 Tampa Bay Rays 7 : 6 San Francisco Giants

