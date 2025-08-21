Nationals vs Mets Prediction: Best Bets & Pitching Stats For August 21

The New York Mets travel to Washington DC on Thursday looking to extend their playoff push against a Nationals side that has struggled all season but could play spoiler down the stretch.

With Sean Manaea taking the mound for New York against MacKenzie Gore, the betting market heavily favours the visitors at -275 on the moneyline, though Washington's +220 odds offer intriguing value for bettors willing to back the underdog at home.

Both teams enter this matchup with identical .244 batting averages, but the Mets' superior pitching staff (3.78 ERA vs 5.33) gives them a clear edge as they chase a wild card spot with just over a month remaining in the regular season.

Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets prediction: who will win? For tonight's Washington Nationals vs New York Mets matchup, our predictive model gives the Nationals a 60% chance of defeating the Mets. Pre-game probabilities Washington Nationals +120 Moneyline Win % 60 % 40 % New York Mets -140 Washington Nationals: 60% win probability Home field advantage with solid offensive production (537 runs scored in 126 games)

Recent momentum building with 3 wins in last 5 games (WLLWL form)

Better run differential than season record suggests, showing competitive in most games New York Mets: 40% win probability Road struggles evident as NL East's second-place team still trails division leader by 7 games

Inconsistent recent form with just 2 wins in last 5 games (LWWWL)

Offensive inconsistency with 566 runs scored across 126 games, below league average production

Nationals vs. Mets Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets preview

The Mets bring their 67-58 record into Nationals Park on Thursday, sitting comfortably in playoff contention while the Nationals struggle through another disappointing campaign at 50-75.

Sean Manaea takes the hill for New York with a solid 4.03 career ERA, facing off against MacKenzie Gore, who has battled inconsistency with a 4.16 ERA over his young career.

New York's offense has been steady if unspectacular, averaging 4.5 runs per game behind 160 home runs, while Washington's lineup has managed just 118 long balls despite playing in a hitter-friendly park.

The pitching matchup heavily favors the visitors, as the Mets sport a 3.78 team ERA compared to Washington's league-worst 5.33 mark.

Washington's bullpen has been particularly brutal, blowing 15 saves and allowing over 40% of inherited runners to score.

With the Nationals essentially playing out the string, this shapes up as a prime spot for the Mets to take care of business against inferior competition.

Key stats 1 Washington sits bottom of the NL East at 51-75 (.405), trailing the Mets by 16 games 2 New York holds 2nd place in the NL East with a 67-59 record (.532), 7 games behind Philadelphia 3 The Nationals allow 5.5 runs per game, worst in the NL with a -157 run differential 4 Recent form favors the Mets slightly with both teams managing just 1 win in their last 5 games

Washington Nationals vs. New York Mets form Washington Nationals Latest matches W L L W L Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 20, 2025 New York Mets 4 : 5 Washington Nationals Aug 19, 2025 New York Mets 8 : 1 Washington Nationals Aug 17, 2025 Philadelphia Phillies 11 : 9 Washington Nationals Aug 16, 2025 Philadelphia Phillies 0 : 2 Washington Nationals Aug 15, 2025 Philadelphia Phillies 6 : 2 Washington Nationals New York Mets Latest matches L W W W L Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 20, 2025 Washington Nationals 5 : 4 New York Mets Aug 19, 2025 Washington Nationals 1 : 8 New York Mets Aug 17, 2025 Seattle Mariners 3 : 7 New York Mets Aug 16, 2025 Seattle Mariners 1 : 3 New York Mets Aug 15, 2025 Seattle Mariners 11 : 9 New York Mets

