Diamondbacks vs Reds Prediction: Wild Card Stakes & Expert Picks - August 22

The Cincinnati Reds arrive at Chase Field on Friday night carrying playoff hopes and momentum, sitting just one game back of a wild card spot as they face an Arizona Diamondbacks squad that's desperately trying to stay in contention.

With Zack Littell making his fourth start since joining Cincinnati and posting a strong 3.06 ERA with his new club, the Reds will look to capitalize on Arizona's recent struggles behind starter Ryne Nelson, who has watched his team lose four straight games in his previous outings.

Both teams understand the stakes in this late-August showdown, as the Reds can potentially pull further ahead in the wild card race while the Diamondbacks need to start stringing together wins to close their 5.5-game deficit.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cincinnati Reds prediction: who will win? For tonight's Arizona Diamondbacks vs Cincinnati Reds matchup, our predictive model gives the Reds a 58% chance of defeating the Diamondbacks. Pre-game probabilities Arizona Diamondbacks -134 Moneyline Win % 42 % 58 % Cincinnati Reds +115 Arizona Diamondbacks: 42% win probability Poor recent form with three losses in last five games (WWLLL)

Defensive struggles giving up 623 runs this season

Below .500 record at 62-66 puts them 4 games under break-even Cincinnati Reds: 58% win probability Superior record at 67-61 (.523) compared to Arizona's 62-66 (.484)

Stronger defensive unit allowing 528 runs against vs Arizona's 623

Better divisional positioning sitting 3rd in NL Central vs Arizona's 3rd in NL West

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Diamondbacks vs. Reds Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Don’t miss out on top sportsbook promos. Get more out of every bet by browsing the latest US betting sites and betting apps for 2025.

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cincinnati Reds preview

The Reds arrive in the desert needing every win they can get, sitting just one game behind the Mets for that precious final wild card spot with time running short.

Arizona's playoff hopes are fading fast at 5.5 games back, but they've shown some fight recently with back-to-back wins over Cleveland after dropping four straight.

Zack Littell brings his solid 3.06 ERA since joining Cincinnati from Tampa Bay to the mound, while Ryne Nelson counters with a strong 2.20 home ERA that's kept the Diamondbacks competitive at Chase Field.

The pitching matchup favors a lower-scoring affair, with both starters showing quality form lately despite Nelson's recent struggles getting run support from his offense.

Cincinnati's offense has been quietly effective since the All-Star break, hitting .253 in that span, while Arizona's power threat remains real with the fifth-most home runs in baseball.

This series opener could set the tone for both teams' final month push, with the Reds desperately needing road wins and the Diamondbacks looking to play spoiler on home turf.

Key stats 1 Arizona sits 3rd in the NL West with a 62-66 record (.484), 11 games back of division-leading LA Dodgers 2 Cincinnati holds 3rd place in the NL Central at 67-61 (.523), trailing Milwaukee by 13 games but still in wild card contention 3 The Reds have outscored opponents 581-528 this season, while Arizona's offense leads 628-623 despite their worse record 4 Arizona has struggled recently going 2-3 in their last 5 games (WWLLL), while Cincinnati shows better form at 3-2 (LWWWL)

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Cincinnati Reds form Arizona Diamondbacks Latest matches W W L L L Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 20, 2025 Cleveland Indians 2 : 3 Arizona Diamondbacks Aug 20, 2025 Cleveland Indians 5 : 6 Arizona Diamondbacks Aug 19, 2025 Cleveland Indians 3 : 1 Arizona Diamondbacks Aug 17, 2025 Colorado Rockies 6 : 5 Arizona Diamondbacks Aug 17, 2025 Colorado Rockies 10 : 7 Arizona Diamondbacks Cincinnati Reds Latest matches L W W W L Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 21, 2025 Los Angeles Angels 2 : 1 Cincinnati Reds Aug 20, 2025 Los Angeles Angels 4 : 6 Cincinnati Reds Aug 19, 2025 Los Angeles Angels 1 : 4 Cincinnati Reds Aug 17, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 2 : 3 Cincinnati Reds Aug 16, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 6 : 5 Cincinnati Reds

Betting on the MLB?