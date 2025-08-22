Braves vs Mets Prediction: Expert Picks & Betting Odds - August 22

The New York Mets head to Truist Park on Friday riding momentum as -182 favourites against an Atlanta Braves side desperate to salvage their disappointing campaign.

While New York's 67-59 record reflects playoff contention, the struggling Braves at 58-69 find themselves fighting to avoid complete collapse in what was expected to be a competitive season.

Clay Holmes takes the mound for the Mets against Joey Wentz, setting up a pitching matchup that could heavily influence this National League East clash.

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets prediction: who will win? For tonight's Atlanta Braves vs New York Mets matchup, our predictive model gives the Braves a 63% chance of defeating the Mets. Pre-game probabilities Atlanta Braves -104 Moneyline Win % 63 % 37 % New York Mets -110 Atlanta Braves: 63% win probability Recent surge with strong finish (5-game winning streak in last 7 games with WWLWW form)

Home field advantage in crucial divisional matchup

Better run differential stability (557 runs scored vs 567 allowed, -10 differential vs Mets' +36) New York Mets: 37% win probability Road struggles evident in recent form (LLWWW shows inconsistency away from home)

Division pressure as second-place team (5.5 games behind Phillies in NL East standings)

Defensive concerns with 533 runs allowed despite strong offense (569 runs scored)

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Braves vs. Mets Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets preview

The Mets roll into Atlanta as road favorites despite the Braves playing at home, which tells you everything about how these two NL East rivals have performed this season.

New York sits eight games above .500 while Atlanta has struggled to a disappointing 58-69 record, making this series crucial for the Braves' fading playoff hopes.

Clay Holmes gets the ball for the Mets with a solid 3.69 ERA and over 460 career strikeouts, facing off against Joey Wentz, whose 5.37 ERA and 1.492 WHIP highlight Atlanta's pitching woes this year.

Both teams are nearly identical offensively with .244 batting averages, but the Mets' pitching staff has been considerably better, posting a 3.78 ERA compared to Atlanta's 4.29.

The Braves desperately need to take advantage of home field here, especially with their bullpen conversion rate sitting at just 59%, well below the Mets' more reliable relief corps.

This matchup could swing on whether Atlanta can generate enough offense against Holmes, who has been keeping runners off the basepaths better than Wentz has managed for the home side.

Key stats 1 The Mets sit 6th in the National League at 67-60 (.528), nine games ahead of Atlanta who ranks 12th at 58-69 (.457) 2 New York has scored 569 runs while allowing 533, a +36 differential compared to Atlanta's -10 mark (557 scored, 567 allowed) 3 The Mets enter with solid form at 3-2 in their last five games, while the Braves have won four of their last five 4 Atlanta sits 16 games behind division-leading Philadelphia in the NL East, effectively eliminated from playoff contention

Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets form Atlanta Braves Latest matches W W L W W Victories 4 / 5 ( 80 %) Defeats 1 / 5 ( 20 %) Aug 20, 2025 Chicago White Sox 0 : 1 Atlanta Braves Aug 19, 2025 Chicago White Sox 10 : 11 Atlanta Braves Aug 18, 2025 Chicago White Sox 13 : 9 Atlanta Braves Aug 17, 2025 Cleveland Indians 4 : 5 Atlanta Braves Aug 16, 2025 Cleveland Indians 1 : 10 Atlanta Braves New York Mets Latest matches L L W W W Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 21, 2025 Washington Nationals 9 : 3 New York Mets Aug 20, 2025 Washington Nationals 5 : 4 New York Mets Aug 19, 2025 Washington Nationals 1 : 8 New York Mets Aug 17, 2025 Seattle Mariners 3 : 7 New York Mets Aug 16, 2025 Seattle Mariners 1 : 3 New York Mets

Betting on the MLB?