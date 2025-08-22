Angels vs Cubs Prediction: Best Bets & Odds Breakdown For August 22

The Chicago Cubs (73-54) bring their National League playoff push to Angel Stadium Friday night, facing a Los Angeles Angels (61-66) team that's playing spoiler after being eliminated from wild card contention.

Chicago enters on a three-game winning streak against Milwaukee but with offensive struggles over their last 10 games, while the Angels just avoided a sweep against Cincinnati and can look ahead to 2026.

With Tyler Anderson taking the mound for Los Angeles against an expected Cubs starter still to be determined, this interleague matchup could provide the spark Chicago needs to solidify their wild card position.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago Cubs prediction: who will win? For tonight's Angels vs Cubs matchup, our predictive model gives the Cubs a 75% chance of defeating the Angels. Pre-game probabilities Los Angeles Angels +125 Moneyline Win % 25 % 75 % Chicago Cubs -144 Los Angeles Angels: 25% win probability Poor defensive performance allowing 4.98 runs per game (633 runs in 127 games)

Struggling record at .480 with only 61 wins, 4th in AL West

Negative run differential of -75 (558 scored, 633 allowed) indicates consistent scoring struggles Chicago Cubs: 75% win probability Strong offensive production averaging 4.9 runs per game (629 runs in 128 games)

Solid win percentage at .570 with 73 wins, ranking 3rd in NL and 2nd in NL Central

Better run differential at +113 (629 scored, 516 allowed) compared to Angels' -75

Angels vs. Cubs Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago Cubs preview

The Cubs arrive in Anaheim riding momentum from a strong comeback series against Milwaukee, winning three straight after an opening shutout loss to close within six games of the division lead.

Chicago's offense has hit a rough patch lately, managing just 29 runs over their last 10 games with a brutal .195 team average, though their bullpen has stepped up with a solid 2.78 ERA during that stretch.

Tyler Anderson takes the ball for Los Angeles coming off a rough August that's seen him surrender four earned runs in five of his last six starts, a far cry from his dominant eight-inning shutout against these same Cubs last season.

The Angels sit 6.5 games out of wild card contention and appear to be playing out the string, though they've shown some life offensively with 48 runs over their previous 10 contests.

Javier Assad could get the nod for Chicago after making his season debut following an oblique injury, throwing four solid innings against Pittsburgh in his return last weekend.

With both bullpens likely to see extended action and Anderson's recent struggles on the mound, this one has the makings of a higher-scoring affair than the totals might suggest.

Key stats 1 Angels sit 4th in AL West at 61-66 (.480), 9.5 games behind division-leading Astros 2 Cubs rank 2nd in NL Central with 73-55 record (.570), trailing Brewers by 7 games 3 Los Angeles has allowed 633 runs this season, worst mark in their division by 58 runs 4 Chicago's offense has scored 629 runs compared to Angels' 558, a 71-run advantage

Los Angeles Angels vs. Chicago Cubs form Los Angeles Angels Latest matches W L L W L Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 21, 2025 Cincinnati Reds 1 : 2 Los Angeles Angels Aug 20, 2025 Cincinnati Reds 6 : 4 Los Angeles Angels Aug 19, 2025 Cincinnati Reds 4 : 1 Los Angeles Angels Aug 17, 2025 Athletics 5 : 11 Los Angeles Angels Aug 17, 2025 Athletics 7 : 2 Los Angeles Angels Chicago Cubs Latest matches L W W L W Victories 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Defeats 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Aug 21, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 4 : 1 Chicago Cubs Aug 21, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 3 : 4 Chicago Cubs Aug 20, 2025 Milwaukee Brewers 1 : 4 Chicago Cubs Aug 14, 2025 Toronto Blue Jays 2 : 1 Chicago Cubs Aug 13, 2025 Toronto Blue Jays 1 : 4 Chicago Cubs

