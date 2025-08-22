Marlins vs Blue Jays Prediction: Bieber's Return Shifts Odds - August 22

Shane Bieber makes his highly anticipated Toronto debut on Friday night at loanDepot Park, as the Blue Jays look to extend their American League East lead against a scrappy Miami Marlins side.

The former Cy Young winner returns from Tommy John surgery with ace-level expectations and playoff urgency, facing rookie Ryan Gusto in what shapes up as a classic veteran versus newcomer showdown.

With Toronto riding momentum at 74-54 and Miami fighting for relevance at 60-67, this interleague matchup carries significant betting value and contrasting storylines worth monitoring.

Miami Marlins vs. Toronto Blue Jays prediction: who will win? For tonight's Miami Marlins vs Toronto Blue Jays matchup, our predictive model gives the Blue Jays a 55% chance of defeating the Marlins. Pre-game probabilities Miami Marlins +136 Moneyline Win % 45 % 55 % Toronto Blue Jays -157 Miami Marlins: 45% win probability Poor recent form with WLLWL over last five games

Negative run differential of -62 indicates struggles in close games

Below .500 record at 60-67 puts them 11th in National League standings Toronto Blue Jays: 55% win probability Superior offensive production (625 runs scored vs Miami's 549)

Better overall record sitting at 74-54 (.578) compared to Miami's 60-67 (.472)

Strong run differential of +53 shows consistent competitiveness

At Sporting Post, our custom prediction model blends insights from leading MLB analysts to give you a clear edge. Instead of sorting through endless opinions, we streamline expert picks, advanced team metrics, and market trends into one place. Our AI tracks top sources and assigns a confidence score to each prediction. These are averaged into a win probability that reflects the expert consensus. It gives you a data-backed view of what the sharpest minds in MLB expect.

Marlins vs. Blue Jays Odds

These are the best MLB odds we found across major U.S. sportsbooks for this game.

Odds are based on the latest data at publication and are subject to real-time updates.

Don’t miss out on top sportsbook promos. Get more out of every bet by browsing the latest US betting sites and betting apps for 2025.

Miami Marlins vs. Toronto Blue Jays preview

The Blue Jays arrive in Miami with serious playoff intentions, sitting 14 games over .500 and clinging to first place in a competitive AL East race.

Shane Bieber makes his highly anticipated debut after Tommy John surgery, bringing Cy Young pedigree to a Toronto rotation that desperately needs an ace down the stretch.

His final rehab outing was dominant - seven scoreless innings with zero walks - and reports suggest both velocity and command are back where they need to be.

Miami counters with rookie Ryan Gusto, who showed flashes in his debut against Atlanta but remains vulnerable to patient lineups like Toronto's, especially given his 1.40 WHIP this season.

The Marlins are missing Kyle Stowers to an oblique injury, leaving Xavier Edwards to carry the offensive load after his stellar transition to second base.

With LoanDepot Park's pitcher-friendly dimensions and both teams capable of quality bullpen work, this shapes up as a classic August grind between a playoff contender and spoiler.

Key stats 1 Toronto sits 2nd in AL East at 74-54 (.578), 5 games ahead of 3rd-place Boston 2 Miami ranks 11th in NL at 60-67 (.472), 14 games behind division leader Philadelphia 3 Blue Jays average 4.88 runs per game (625 in 128 games) vs Marlins' 4.32 (549 in 127 games) 4 Toronto's recent form shows concern with LWLLW over last 5, while Miami sits at WLLWL

Miami Marlins vs. Toronto Blue Jays form Miami Marlins Latest matches W L L W L Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 20, 2025 St.Louis Cardinals 2 : 6 Miami Marlins Aug 19, 2025 St.Louis Cardinals 7 : 4 Miami Marlins Aug 18, 2025 St.Louis Cardinals 8 : 3 Miami Marlins Aug 17, 2025 Boston Red Sox 3 : 5 Miami Marlins Aug 16, 2025 Boston Red Sox 7 : 5 Miami Marlins Toronto Blue Jays Latest matches L W L L W Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 20, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 2 : 1 Toronto Blue Jays Aug 19, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 3 : 7 Toronto Blue Jays Aug 18, 2025 Pittsburgh Pirates 5 : 2 Toronto Blue Jays Aug 17, 2025 Texas Rangers 10 : 4 Toronto Blue Jays Aug 16, 2025 Texas Rangers 2 : 14 Toronto Blue Jays

Betting on the MLB?