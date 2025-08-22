Yankees vs Red Sox Prediction: Expert Picks & Rivalry Odds - August 22

The Yankees host their bitter rivals, the Red Sox, on Friday night at Yankee Stadium in what promises to be another chapter in baseball's most heated rivalry between two teams separated by just one game in the standings.

New York enters as a -182 home favourite with Max Fried taking the mound against Boston's Brayan Bello, setting up a crucial pitching matchup that could swing the AL East race.

Both clubs have been productive offensively this season, ranking in the top four for runs per game, making the 8.5 total a compelling betting angle alongside the tight spread.

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox prediction: who will win? For tonight's New York Yankees vs Boston Red Sox matchup, our predictive model gives the Red Sox a 54% chance of defeating the Yankees. Pre-game probabilities New York Yankees -165 Moneyline Win % 46 % 54 % Boston Red Sox +146 New York Yankees: 46% win probability Inconsistent recent form showing only 2 wins in last 5 games

Lower winning percentage at .543 compared to Red Sox .539 despite fewer games played

Struggling with run prevention, allowing 550 runs in 127 games Boston Red Sox: 54% win probability Potent offense averaging 4.98 runs per game (638 runs in 128 games)

Better recent momentum with WLLLW compared to Yankees' LWWWW

Superior run differential at +93 runs (638 scored, 545 allowed)

Yankees vs. Red Sox Odds

New York Yankees Boston Red Sox Moneyline Bet now -165 Bet now +146

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox preview

This Friday night showdown at Yankee Stadium carries extra weight with both teams locked in a tight AL East race, separated by just one game at 69-57 and 68-59 respectively.

The pitching matchup features two contrasting styles as Boston's Brayan Bello (4.12 ERA) looks to silence a Yankees offense that ranks third in MLB with 5.13 runs per game.

New York counters with Max Fried, whose stellar 3.10 career ERA and 1.158 WHIP make him one of the more reliable arms in this rivalry.

The Red Sox enter with their offense clicking at fourth in the league in scoring (5.0 runs per game), powered by 151 home runs and a solid .323 on-base percentage.

Boston's bullpen remains a question mark with just a 58.9% save percentage, while the Yankees have been more reliable in late-game situations despite some recent struggles.

With the season winding down and playoff positioning on the line, this classic rivalry matchup could set the tone for the final stretch of what's shaping up to be a memorable AL East race.

Key stats 1 Yankees sit 4th in AL East at 69-58 (.543), trailing division rival Red Sox by just half a game 2 Boston holds 5th place in AL East at 69-59 (.539) but has scored 20 more runs than Yankees (638 vs 658) 3 Yankees average 5.18 runs per game compared to Red Sox's 4.98, but both teams allow similar totals (4.33 vs 4.26) 4 Recent form favors Yankees with 4 wins in last 5 games (LWWWW) while Red Sox have dropped 4 of 5 (WLLLW)

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox form New York Yankees Latest matches L W L W L Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 21, 2025 Boston Red Sox 6 : 3 New York Yankees Aug 20, 2025 Tampa Bay Rays 4 : 6 New York Yankees Aug 13, 2025 Minnesota Twins 4 : 1 New York Yankees Aug 12, 2025 Minnesota Twins 1 : 9 New York Yankees Mar 25, 2025 Miami Marlins 4 : 2 New York Yankees Boston Red Sox Latest matches W L L L W Victories 2 / 5 ( 40 %) Defeats 3 / 5 ( 60 %) Aug 21, 2025 New York Yankees 3 : 6 Boston Red Sox Aug 19, 2025 Baltimore Orioles 4 : 3 Boston Red Sox Aug 18, 2025 Baltimore Orioles 6 : 3 Boston Red Sox Aug 17, 2025 Miami Marlins 5 : 3 Boston Red Sox Aug 16, 2025 Miami Marlins 5 : 7 Boston Red Sox

